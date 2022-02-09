openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript GitLab API Libraries

nod

@gitbeaker/node

🤖 GitLab API NodeJS library with full support of all the Gitlab API services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
992
Weekly Downloads
67.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
git

gitly

An API to download and/or extract git repositories

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
9d ago
gg

gl-got

Convenience wrapper for `got` to interact with the GitLab API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gai

gitlab-api-interfaces

GitLab API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3mos ago

node-gitlab

Gitlab nodejs API Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gj

@nerdvision/gitlab-js

A more intuitive and modern way to interact with the GitLab API in JavaScript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
sga

simple-gitlab-api

A simple GitLab API library for Node.js using simple request-promise calls

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gaf

git-api-frontend

Javascript native library to call various git APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
gaw

gitlab-api-wrapper

The most comprehensive GitLab API, almost covers all GitLab API endpoints. Also, we provide an isomorphic API which can be used in both browser and Node.js environments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gca

gitlab-ce-api

A node module for connecting to and getting data from gitlab 8

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gk

gitlab-kirakishin

gitlab api nodejs library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng

node.gitlab

nodejs library of gitlab API.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gan

gitlab-api-node

gitlab-api-node is gitlab-api-node npm package.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gj

gitlab-js

Gitlab JS interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ga

gitlab-apis

Gitlab APIs Node Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gr

gitlab-rest

GitLab API based on offical API V4

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
gn

gitlab-node

access gitlab api by using node. API Reference Docs:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gcc

gitlab-ci-client

GitLab CI API client for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gt

gitlab-tool

A thin wrapper of Gitlab API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vc

viperlab-cli

An isomorphic API for GitLab supporting browser and Node.js environments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gav

gitlab-api-v4

gitlab api v4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

nct-gitlab

gitlab api nodejs library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gy

gitlab-yaac

Gitlab api client with more control over server response

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago

gitlab-api

Simple gitlab API REST wrapper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago