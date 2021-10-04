Categories
@octokit/auth-token
GitHub API token authentication for browsers and Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
5.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
githubauthreq
Authorise GitHub API requests with the appropriate environment variables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
github-auth
Middleware for github based authorization.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@octokit/auth-oauth-app
GitHub OAuth App authentication for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@octokit/auth
GitHub API authentication strategies for Browsers, Node.js, and Deno
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pg
passport-github2
GitHub authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pg
passport-github
GitHub authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
522
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gha
ghauth
Create and load persistent GitHub authentication tokens for command-line apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
go
github-oauth
simple node.js functions for doing oauth login with github
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gwa
github-with-auth
Get started using the github in no time! Instantiates github module by using ghauth.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
git
gitlogin
Modern, simplified Github login, CLI and API - generating personal access token. Support promises and node-style callbacks.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
social-api
Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
