@octokit/rest

GitHub REST API client for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
5.9M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
oct

octonode

github api v3 in nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
16.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gsg

gatsby-source-github-api

Pull data into Gatsby from Github API v4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
910
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

@octokit/core

Extendable client for GitHub's REST & GraphQL APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
798
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
19d ago
gg

gh-got

Convenience wrapper for Got to interact with the GitHub API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
479K
Last Commit
1mo ago

github-api

A higher-level wrapper around the Github API. Intended for the browser.

BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
dbg

discord-bot-github

GitHub repo updates displayed in Discord.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago

githulk

Githulk smash API. Githulk strong.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ghr

ghrepos

A node library to interact with the GitHub repos API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gb

github-base

Simple, opinionated node.js interface for creating basic apps with the GitHub API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gis

gists

Methods for working with the GitHub Gist API. Node.js/JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
git

githubot

Github API access, tailored for Hubot

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
egw

@inventivetalent/express-github-webhook

Express middleware to validate GitHub webhooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
6mos ago
ghi

ghissues

A node library to interact with the GitHub issues API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
oct

octocat

Javascript library to access the GitHub API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
505
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gr

github-repositories

Get all GitHub repos from a user or an organization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
2yrs ago
git

githubjs

Javascript Plugin over Github APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago