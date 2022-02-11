Categories
10 Best JavaScript Gallery Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
pro-gallery
Blazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
4
Highly Customizable
rig
react-image-gallery
React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
4
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
rrc
react-responsive-carousel
React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Performant
rmu
react-material-ui-carousel
A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
amg
@ks89/angular-modal-gallery
Modal image gallery for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vv
v-viewer
Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng
@kolkov/ngx-gallery
A simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lj
lightgallery.js
Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
mp
magnific-popup
Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pan
panolens
Javascript panorama viewer based on Three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rmc
react-multi-carousel
A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
pho
photoswipe
JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
rpg
react-photo-gallery
React Photo Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nii
ngx-ionic-image-viewer
An Ionic 4 Angular component to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgg
react-grid-gallery
Justified image gallery component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-native-image-gallery
Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-gallery-slideshow
🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
vg
vue-gallery
📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ri
react-images
🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
angular-gallery
Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Slow
js
jssor-slider
Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
roc
react-owl-carousel
React + Owl Carousel
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-image-zoom-viewer
🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
react-photoswipe-gallery
🏙 React component wrapper around PhotoSwipe
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pure-react-carousel
A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
zj
zoomwall.js
A content-focused photo gallery using a horizontal masonry layout that scales up in lightbox mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gig
@browniebroke/gatsby-image-gallery
Very basic gallery grid based on gatsby-image
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
668
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-gallery/core
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gal
@ngx-gallery/gallerize
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-image-layout
An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
@failed-successfully/ngx-darkbox-gallery
Darkbox Gallery is a highly configurable lightbox themed gallery library for Angular applications using the ivy engine (Angular 12+).
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbg
react-bnb-gallery
Simple react-based photo gallery inspired by Airbnb image gallery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng9
ngx-gallery-9
Angular Image Gallery based on Ngx-Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jus
justifiedGallery
Javascript library to help creating high quality justified galleries of images. Used by thousands of websites as well as the photography community 500px.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
873
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nanogallery2
a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jc
jquery-colorbox
A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndg
ngx-doe-gallery
Homepage
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
el
ekko-lightbox
A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rp
react-photoswipe
PhotoSwipe, PhotoSwipeGallery component for ReactJS base on PhotoSwipe.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rug
react-upload-gallery
React for Upload Image Gallery. Sorted by drag & drop and Customizable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
639
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asg
angular-super-gallery
AngularJS super image gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nid
@creativeacer/ngx-image-display
Responsive Image display written in angular
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bas
basiclightbox
The lightest lightbox ever made.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@townsquad/tsq-gallery
Angular package to display an image carousel.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
ngx-gallery
Angular image gallery plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
@twogate/ngx-photo-gallery
PhotoGallery library for Angular based on PhotoSwipe.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vlg
vue-light-gallery
VueJS lightweight image gallery for both mobile and desktop browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
