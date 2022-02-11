openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Gallery Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant

pro-gallery

Blazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Performant
4Highly Customizable
rig

react-image-gallery

React carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
4Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
rrc

react-responsive-carousel

React.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
rmu

react-material-ui-carousel

A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Hard to Use
1Buggy
ng

ng-gallery

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
amg

@ks89/angular-modal-gallery

Modal image gallery for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vv

v-viewer

Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng

@kolkov/ngx-gallery

A simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lj

lightgallery.js

Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
mp

magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pan

panolens

Javascript panorama viewer based on Three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rmc

react-multi-carousel

A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
pho

photoswipe

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
rpg

react-photo-gallery

React Photo Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nii

ngx-ionic-image-viewer

An Ionic 4 Angular component to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgg

react-grid-gallery

Justified image gallery component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-native-image-gallery

Pure JavaScript image gallery component for iOS and Android with high-performance and native feeling in mind

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

vue-gallery-slideshow

🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
vg

vue-gallery

📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
ri

react-images

🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
85.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

angular-gallery

Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow
js

jssor-slider

Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
roc

react-owl-carousel

React + Owl Carousel

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni

react-native-image-zoom-viewer

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Buggy

react-photoswipe-gallery

🏙 React component wrapper around PhotoSwipe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
8d ago

pure-react-carousel

A highly impartial suite of React components that can be assembled by the consumer to create a carousel with almost no limits on DOM structure or CSS styles. If you're tired of fighting some other developer's CSS and DOM structure, this carousel is for you.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
zj

zoomwall.js

A content-focused photo gallery using a horizontal masonry layout that scales up in lightbox mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
4d ago
gig

@browniebroke/gatsby-image-gallery

Very basic gallery grid based on gatsby-image

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
668
Last Commit
3d ago
cor

@ngx-gallery/core

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
gal

@ngx-gallery/gallerize

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
rni

react-native-image-layout

An easy and simple to use React Native component to render a custom masonry layout for remote images and displayed on a custom interactive image viewer. Includes animations and support for both iOS and Android. Free and made possible along with costly maintenance and updates by [Lue Hang](https://www.facebook.com/lue.hang) (the author).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

@failed-successfully/ngx-darkbox-gallery

Darkbox Gallery is a highly configurable lightbox themed gallery library for Angular applications using the ivy engine (Angular 12+).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3d ago
rbg

react-bnb-gallery

Simple react-based photo gallery inspired by Airbnb image gallery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
na

ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
ng9

ngx-gallery-9

Angular Image Gallery based on Ngx-Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
jus

justifiedGallery

Javascript library to help creating high quality justified galleries of images. Used by thousands of websites as well as the photography community 500px.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
873
Last Commit
5mos ago

nanogallery2

a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
jc

jquery-colorbox

A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
ndg

ngx-doe-gallery

Homepage

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
15d ago
el

ekko-lightbox

A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rp

react-photoswipe

PhotoSwipe, PhotoSwipeGallery component for ReactJS base on PhotoSwipe.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
rug

react-upload-gallery

React for Upload Image Gallery. Sorted by drag & drop and Customizable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
639
Last Commit
3mos ago
asg

angular-super-gallery

AngularJS super image gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
21d ago
nid

@creativeacer/ngx-image-display

Responsive Image display written in angular

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
4d ago
bas

basiclightbox

The lightest lightbox ever made.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@townsquad/tsq-gallery

Angular package to display an image carousel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
6mos ago
ng

ngx-gallery

Angular image gallery plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers

@twogate/ngx-photo-gallery

PhotoGallery library for Angular based on PhotoSwipe.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
9mos ago
vlg

vue-light-gallery

VueJS lightweight image gallery for both mobile and desktop browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago