10 Best JavaScript Functional Programming Libraries

fp-ts

Functional programming in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
776K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Bleeding Edge
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
und

underscore

JavaScript's utility _ belt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
7Performant

ramda

🐏 Practical functional Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.6M
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
50
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant

lodash

A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.3M
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
61Easy to Use
43Performant
ram

rambda

Faster and smaller alternative to Ramda

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

lodash-es

A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant

rubico

[a]synchronous functional programming

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

elm

Compiler for Elm, a functional language for reliable webapps.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

baconjs

Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

folktale

[not actively maintained!] A standard library for functional programming in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
146K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback