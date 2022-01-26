Categories
10 Best JavaScript Functional Programming Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ft
fp-ts
Functional programming in TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
776K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Bleeding Edge
2
Highly Customizable
2
Hard to Use
und
underscore
JavaScript's utility _ belt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
7
Performant
ramda
🐏 Practical functional Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.6M
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
50
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Performant
lodash
A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.3M
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64
Great Documentation
61
Easy to Use
43
Performant
ram
rambda
Faster and smaller alternative to Ramda
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lodash-es
A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
rubico
[a]synchronous functional programming
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
elm
Compiler for Elm, a functional language for reliable webapps.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
baconjs
Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
folktale
[not actively maintained!] A standard library for functional programming in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
146K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
