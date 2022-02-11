strapi
🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
ghost
Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
feathers
A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
socketcluster
Highly scalable realtime framework
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
blitz
⚡️The Fullstack React Framework — built on Next.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
tibet
TIBET: The Desktop to Cloud Platform
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@ianwalter/nrg
A batteries-included web framework for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
rest-hapi
🚀 A RESTful API generator for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@layr/component
Dramatically simplify full‑stack development
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
frourio-express
Fast and type-safe full stack framework, for TypeScript
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
beamjs
Enterprise full stack web development framework (BackendJS - ExpressJS - AngularJS - MongoDB)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
startupjs
React Native + Web + Node.js full-stack framework
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
koa-web-kit
🚀A Modern, Production-Ready, and Full-Stack Node Web Framework with React
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
reactful
An opinionated CLI for full-stack server-rendered React applications
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
allcountjs
Rapid application development framework for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
t-rex-js
t-rex-js allows quick development of full-stack web applications using react, express, and sequelize. It also uses socket.io to support real-time dynamic interfaces.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
upstndr
A full-stack ReactJS framework. Written on TypeScript.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
catberry
Catberry is an isomorphic framework for building universal front-end apps using components, Flux architecture and progressive rendering.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mern-cli
⛔️ DEPRECATED - A cli tool for getting started with MERN
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
seeds
Seeds is a framework designed for Rapid Application Prototyping.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
dogstack
🐶 🐶 🐶 a popular-choice grab-bag framework for teams working on production web apps
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
twee
Modern MVC Framework for Node.js and io.js based on Express.js for professionals with deadlines in enterprise
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
coke
A full stack MVC framework that speeds up your web development.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
sweet-jumps
Sweet Jumps is an Express based framework / boilerplate stack for Node.js web applications
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bur
A WIP framework for React and GraphQL
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jostack
Web OO Framework with node, express, and browser integration
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
kra
A cute birdie framework for full or half stack web app development
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@mazzard/react
Mazzard is a full stack framework
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
v-t-test
UNMAINTAINED - Small components for building apps, manipulating data, and automating a distributed infrastructure.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped