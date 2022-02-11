openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Full-Stack Framework Libraries

strapi

🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant

ghost

Turn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

feathers

A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

socketcluster

Highly scalable realtime framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
meteor

Install Meteor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
User Rating
3.8/ 5
104
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
7Performant

blitz

⚡️The Fullstack React Framework — built on Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

tibet

TIBET: The Desktop to Cloud Platform

RPL-1.5
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
18d ago
nrg

@ianwalter/nrg

A batteries-included web framework for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
3mos ago
🚀 A RESTful API generator for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation

@layr/component

Dramatically simplify full‑stack development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
17d ago

frourio-express

Fast and type-safe full stack framework, for TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
7d ago

beamjs

Enterprise full stack web development framework (BackendJS - ExpressJS - AngularJS - MongoDB)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
19d ago
React Native + Web + Node.js full-stack framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
🚀A Modern, Production-Ready, and Full-Stack Node Web Framework with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago

reactful

An opinionated CLI for full-stack server-rendered React applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2yrs ago

allcountjs

Rapid application development framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
410
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
t-rex-js allows quick development of full-stack web applications using react, express, and sequelize. It also uses socket.io to support real-time dynamic interfaces.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
A full-stack ReactJS framework. Written on TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit

catberry

Catberry is an isomorphic framework for building universal front-end apps using components, Flux architecture and progressive rendering.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
798
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1mo ago

mern-cli

⛔️ DEPRECATED - A cli tool for getting started with MERN

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago

seeds

Seeds is a framework designed for Rapid Application Prototyping.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago

dogstack

🐶 🐶 🐶 a popular-choice grab-bag framework for teams working on production web apps

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago

twee

Modern MVC Framework for Node.js and io.js based on Express.js for professionals with deadlines in enterprise

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago

coke

A full stack MVC framework that speeds up your web development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago

sweet-jumps

Sweet Jumps is an Express based framework / boilerplate stack for Node.js web applications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago

A WIP framework for React and GraphQL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Web OO Framework with node, express, and browser integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

A cute birdie framework for full or half stack web app development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Mazzard is a full stack framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

v-t-test

UNMAINTAINED - Small components for building apps, manipulating data, and automating a distributed infrastructure.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago