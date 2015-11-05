Categories
10 Best JavaScript FTP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ftp
ftp
An FTP client module for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.8M
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
fd
ftp-deploy
Node.js module to ftp a folder somewhere
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bf
basic-ftp
FTP client for Node.js, supports FTPS over TLS, passive mode over IPv6, async/await, and Typescript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsf
jsftp
Light and complete FTP client implementation for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
80.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
promise-ftp
a promise-based ftp client for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ftp
ftps
FTP, FTPS and SFTP client for node.js, mainly a lftp wrapper.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vf
vinyl-ftp
Blazing fast vinyl adapter for FTP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fc
ftp-client
A wrapper for the node-ftp module
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gfd
grunt-ftp-deploy
Grunt task for code deployment over ftp
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
243
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gf
gulp-ftp
[DEPRECATED] Upload files to an FTP-server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
