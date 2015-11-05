openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript FTP Libraries

ftp

ftp

An FTP client module for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.8M
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
fd

ftp-deploy

Node.js module to ftp a folder somewhere

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bf

basic-ftp

FTP client for Node.js, supports FTPS over TLS, passive mode over IPv6, async/await, and Typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
jsf

jsftp

Light and complete FTP client implementation for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
786
Weekly Downloads
80.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

promise-ftp

a promise-based ftp client for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ftp

ftps

FTP, FTPS and SFTP client for node.js, mainly a lftp wrapper.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vf

vinyl-ftp

Blazing fast vinyl adapter for FTP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fc

ftp-client

A wrapper for the node-ftp module

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
gfd

grunt-ftp-deploy

Grunt task for code deployment over ftp

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
243
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gf

gulp-ftp

[DEPRECATED] Upload files to an FTP-server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
6yrs ago