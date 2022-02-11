openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Frontend Framework Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@angular/core

The modern web developer’s platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
941
Top Feedback
38Great Documentation
29Easy to Use
29Highly Customizable

react

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
14.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3,849
Top Feedback
277Great Documentation
251Easy to Use
221Performant

react-native

A framework for building native applications using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101K
Weekly Downloads
726K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
1,379
Top Feedback
82Great Documentation
65Easy to Use
56Highly Customizable

svelte

Cybernetically enhanced web apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55.8K
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
405
Top Feedback
91Performant
87Great Documentation
85Easy to Use

react-admin

A frontend Framework for building B2B applications running in the browser on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using ES6, React and Material Design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
47.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
54
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
8Highly Customizable
6Performant

preact

⚛️ Fast 3kB React alternative with the same modern API. Components & Virtual DOM.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
130
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
18Performant
14Great Documentation

vue

🖖 Vue.js is a progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
193K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
2,551
Top Feedback
260Great Documentation
240Easy to Use
190Performant

ember-source

Ember.js - A JavaScript framework for creating ambitious web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
28
Top Feedback
5Performant
5Hard to Use
4Great Documentation

solid-js

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.1K
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
18
Top Feedback
11Performant
6Easy to Use
6Poor Documentation

inferno

🔥 An extremely fast, React-like JavaScript library for building modern user interfaces

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.3K
Weekly Downloads
68.9K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
4Performant
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

angular

AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
509K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
835
Top Feedback
31Great Documentation
21Performant
17Easy to Use

mithril

A JavaScript Framework for Building Brilliant Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
hyp

hyperapp

The tiny framework for building hypertext applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
22
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant

axentix

Axentix is a framework mixing fully customizable components & utility-first classes, leaving the design choice to the developer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ctn

cra-template-npm-library

Create React App template to build and publish NPM libraries with rollup, eslint and stylelint configurations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
17hrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ctq

cra-template-quickstart-redux

Opinionated quickstart Create React App template with Redux, React Testing Library and custom eslint configuration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

backbone.marionette

The Backbone Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback

knockout

Knockout makes it easier to create rich, responsive UIs with JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
68K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
15
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Hard to Use
1Bleeding Edge
mer

mercury

A truly modular frontend framework

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
dj

display.js

A simple JavaScript framework for building ambitious UIs 😊

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
594
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use