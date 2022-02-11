Categories
@angular/core
The modern web developer’s platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
941
Top Feedback
38
Great Documentation
29
Easy to Use
29
Highly Customizable
react
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
14.9M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
2.84KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3,849
Top Feedback
277
Great Documentation
251
Easy to Use
221
Performant
react-native
A framework for building native applications using React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101K
Weekly Downloads
726K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
1,379
Top Feedback
82
Great Documentation
65
Easy to Use
56
Highly Customizable
svelte
Cybernetically enhanced web apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55.8K
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
405
Top Feedback
91
Performant
87
Great Documentation
85
Easy to Use
react-admin
A frontend Framework for building B2B applications running in the browser on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using ES6, React and Material Design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
47.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
54
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
8
Highly Customizable
6
Performant
preact
⚛️ Fast 3kB React alternative with the same modern API. Components & Virtual DOM.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
130
Top Feedback
19
Easy to Use
18
Performant
14
Great Documentation
vue
🖖 Vue.js is a progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
193K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
2,551
Top Feedback
260
Great Documentation
240
Easy to Use
190
Performant
ember-source
Ember.js - A JavaScript framework for creating ambitious web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
28
Top Feedback
5
Performant
5
Hard to Use
4
Great Documentation
solid-js
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.1K
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
11
Performant
6
Easy to Use
6
Poor Documentation
inferno
🔥 An extremely fast, React-like JavaScript library for building modern user interfaces
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.3K
Weekly Downloads
68.9K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
4
Performant
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
angular
AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
509K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
835
Top Feedback
31
Great Documentation
21
Performant
17
Easy to Use
mithril
A JavaScript Framework for Building Brilliant Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
hyp
hyperapp
The tiny framework for building hypertext applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
22
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
4
Performant
axentix
Axentix is a framework mixing fully customizable components & utility-first classes, leaving the design choice to the developer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ctn
cra-template-npm-library
Create React App template to build and publish NPM libraries with rollup, eslint and stylelint configurations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
17hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ctq
cra-template-quickstart-redux
Opinionated quickstart Create React App template with Redux, React Testing Library and custom eslint configuration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
backbone.marionette
The Backbone Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
knockout
Knockout makes it easier to create rich, responsive UIs with JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
68K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Hard to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
mer
mercury
A truly modular frontend framework
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
dj
display.js
A simple JavaScript framework for building ambitious UIs 😊
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
594
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
3
Poor Documentation
3
Hard to Use
