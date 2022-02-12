openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Forms Libraries

react-hook-form

📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

@ngx-formly/core

JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
formik

Build forms in React, without the tears 😭

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant

survey-react

JavaScript Survey and Form Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

uniforms

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-jsonschema-form

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation

react-final-form

🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
390K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

formik-material-ui

Bindings for using Formik with Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
51.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@ngxs/form-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mui-rff

MUI 5 / Material UI + React Final Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@hookform/devtools

📋 DevTools to help debug forms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
69K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

formio

A Form and Data Management Platform for Progressive Web Applications.

OSL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@braid/vue-formulate

⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form

Create conversational conditional-logic forms with Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
@ng-dynamic-forms/core

Rapid form development library for Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

formsy-react

A form input builder and validator for React JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
738
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

vue-formio

Javascript Powered forms and JSON form builder for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
formBuilder

A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

jsonform

Build forms from JSON Schema. Easily template-able. Compatible with Bootstrap 3 out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

jquery-form

jQuery Form Plugin

(LGPL-2.1+ OR MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fielder

A field-first form library for React and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-credit-cards

Beautiful credit cards for your payment forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

jquery-validation

jQuery Validation Plugin library sources

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

redux-form

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Slow
5Hard to Use
3Great Documentation

@chakra-ui/form-control

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/textarea

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
tcomb-form

Forms library for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker

ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tcomb-form-native

Forms library for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-jsonschema-form-conditionals

react-jsonschema-form-conditionals

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@theme-ui/components

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
5d ago

angular-wizard

Easy to use Wizard library for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

vue-form-generator

📋 A schema-based form generator component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
react-redux-form

Create forms easily in React with Redux.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@rjsf/core

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/form

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

informed

A lightweight framework and utility for building powerful forms in React applications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
685
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

angular-formly

JavaScript powered forms for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

angular-schema-form

Generate forms from a JSON schema, with AngularJS!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@react-spectrum/form

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

rc-field-form

⚡️ React Performance First Form Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
542K
Last Commit
22d ago

@rjsf/material-ui

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
27.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
react-material-ui-form-validator

Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-jsonschema-form-material-ui

📜 Universal JSON Schema Form - Currently Support for React - Material UI components for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
831
Last Commit
21d ago
outperform

Form generator in plain javascript

(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@commercetools-uikit/field-label

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation