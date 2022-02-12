Categories
10 Best JavaScript Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-hook-form
📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46
Great Documentation
39
Easy to Use
39
Performant
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
@ngx-formly/core
JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
for
formik
Build forms in React, without the tears 😭
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34
Great Documentation
27
Easy to Use
22
Performant
survey-react
JavaScript Survey and Form Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
uniforms
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-form
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
react-final-form
🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
390K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
formik-material-ui
Bindings for using Formik with Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
51.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@ngxs/form-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mr
mui-rff
MUI 5 / Material UI + React Final Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@hookform/devtools
📋 DevTools to help debug forms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
69K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
formio
A Form and Data Management Platform for Progressive Web Applications.
Save
OSL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@braid/vue-formulate
⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-form
Create conversational conditional-logic forms with Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/core
Rapid form development library for Angular
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
formsy-react
A form input builder and validator for React JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
738
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue-formio
Javascript Powered forms and JSON form builder for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
for
formBuilder
A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jsonform
Build forms from JSON Schema. Easily template-able. Compatible with Bootstrap 3 out of the box.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jquery-form
jQuery Form Plugin
Save
(LGPL-2.1+ OR MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fie
fielder
A field-first form library for React and React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-credit-cards
Beautiful credit cards for your payment forms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
jquery-validation
jQuery Validation Plugin library sources
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
redux-form
A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Slow
5
Hard to Use
3
Great Documentation
@chakra-ui/form-control
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/textarea
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tf
tcomb-form
Forms library for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker
ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tfn
tcomb-form-native
Forms library for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@theme-ui/components
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-wizard
Easy to use Wizard library for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vue-form-generator
📋 A schema-based form generator component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
rrf
react-redux-form
Create forms easily in React with Redux.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@rjsf/core
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/form
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
informed
A lightweight framework and utility for building powerful forms in React applications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
685
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
angular-formly
JavaScript powered forms for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
angular-schema-form
Generate forms from a JSON schema, with AngularJS!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@react-spectrum/form
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-field-form
⚡️ React Performance First Form Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
542K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@rjsf/material-ui
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
27.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-form-validator
Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rjf
react-jsonschema-form-material-ui
📜 Universal JSON Schema Form - Currently Support for React - Material UI components for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
831
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
out
outperform
Form generator in plain javascript
Save
(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@commercetools-uikit/field-label
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package