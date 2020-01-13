openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Floating Button Libraries

rna

react-native-action-button

customizable multi-action-button component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
vfa

vue-float-action-button

Floating Action Button for Vue based on Material Design

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
553
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnf

react-native-floating-action

Material design action button for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation

@nativescript-community/ui-material-floatingactionbutton

Monorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
5d ago
rtf

react-tiny-fab

🤖A tiny Floating Action Button for React

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vfm

vue-float-menu

🎈Customizable floating menu for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
7d ago
rnf

react-native-fab

A FAB button component for Android and iOS, customizable, simple and as per material design specs.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
538
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnf

react-native-floating-action-button

Fully customizable Floating Action Button for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
rfb

react-floating-button-menu

A customizable floating action button menu that follows material design

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
fm

@angular-mdl/fab-menu

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
rfa

react-floating-action-button

A simple Android like FAB React component

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
750
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@material/react-fab

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
612
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rm

react-mfb

Material floating action button implemented as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mfb

mfb

Vanilla Js Material design floating menu with action buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
454
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-fab

Vue Floating Action Button

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nmf

ng-material-floating-button

Material design floating menu with action buttons implemented as an Angularjs directive.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
426
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rns

react-native-social-fab

Fully customizable social media floating action button for react native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5mos ago
vrm

vue-radial-menu

A simple radial menu for vue2.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
nfb

ngx-float-button

Google Material Float Button - Implementation for Angular v7+

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rfb

react-float-button

A react component make your button float

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
rms

react-mui-speeddial

A Speed dial component for Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton

Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
1yr ago
nmf

nativescript-material-floatingactionbutton

Material floatingactionbutton component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
vqm

vue-quick-menu

This is web navigation component base on Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
rfb

react-floating-button

React :atom: Awesome Floating Button 👌

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
8mos ago
nfb

ng2-float-btn

Button group for angular 2 and angular material 2.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rfb

react-floating-buttons

A lightweight (zero-dependency), customizable and animated ⚛️ react floating buttons

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vsb

vue-sticky-bubble

A floating menu bubble component for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnf

@gifyourgame/react-native-floating-action

Material design action button for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
vcm

vue-circle-menu

🐰A beautiful circle menu powered by Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rne

react-native-easy-floating-button

An react native button component by js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rna

react-native-action-floating-button

A light and usefull floating button for react native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-native-floating-bubble

A simple Facebook Chat Head like bubble for react native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
rfb

@miidx/rn-floating-button

Simple floating button for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
naf

nativescript-animated-fab

Animated FloatingActionButton nativescript implementation.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
rf

rn-fab

Simple React Native Floating Action Button using NativeDriver for animations.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gaf

generator-angular-fab

Yeoman generator for an AngularJS and Angular-Material project.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago

closure-react-fab

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fab

@arterial/fab

Another React Material Components Library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
mua

material-ui-animated-fab

Animated FloatingActionButton for material-ui ^0.18.1

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cfb

cnk-floating-button

An animated button component for React.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
veb

vue-expand-ball

A damn easy expandable menu without any extra dependency

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago

nativescript-floatingactionbutton-enduco

Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
nf

ngx-fab

Simple floating action buttons for Angular >= 2

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
v3m

vue-3d-menu

Vue 的3d菜单组件。

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fab

@alobato/fab

Floating action button react component

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfb

react-floating-btn-menu

A Customizable Material floating button menu implementation made with styled-component & react.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
nmf

ngx-menu-float

Floating menu button for angular mobile apps

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
r1m

react-16-material-floating-button

React component for a material menu à la Google Inbox and Evernote. Supports React@16

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vfb

vue-floating-ball

A vue plug for showing floating ball

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago