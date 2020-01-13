Categories
10 Best JavaScript Floating Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rna
react-native-action-button
customizable multi-action-button component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
vfa
vue-float-action-button
Floating Action Button for Vue based on Material Design
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
553
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnf
react-native-floating-action
Material design action button for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
@nativescript-community/ui-material-floatingactionbutton
Monorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtf
react-tiny-fab
🤖A tiny Floating Action Button for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfm
vue-float-menu
🎈Customizable floating menu for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-fab
A FAB button component for Android and iOS, customizable, simple and as per material design specs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
538
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-floating-action-button
Fully customizable Floating Action Button for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-floating-button-menu
A customizable floating action button menu that follows material design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fm
@angular-mdl/fab-menu
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfa
react-floating-action-button
A simple Android like FAB React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
750
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-fab
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
612
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mfb
Material floating action button implemented as a React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mfb
mfb
Vanilla Js Material design floating menu with action buttons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
454
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-fab
Vue Floating Action Button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmf
ng-material-floating-button
Material design floating menu with action buttons implemented as an Angularjs directive.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
426
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-social-fab
Fully customizable social media floating action button for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrm
vue-radial-menu
A simple radial menu for vue2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfb
ngx-float-button
Google Material Float Button - Implementation for Angular v7+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-float-button
A react component make your button float
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-mui-speeddial
A Speed dial component for Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nstudio/nativescript-floatingactionbutton
Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmf
nativescript-material-floatingactionbutton
Material floatingactionbutton component
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vqm
vue-quick-menu
This is web navigation component base on Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-floating-button
React :atom: Awesome Floating Button 👌
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfb
ng2-float-btn
Button group for angular 2 and angular material 2.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-floating-buttons
A lightweight (zero-dependency), customizable and animated ⚛️ react floating buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsb
vue-sticky-bubble
A floating menu bubble component for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
@gifyourgame/react-native-floating-action
Material design action button for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vue-circle-menu
🐰A beautiful circle menu powered by Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-easy-floating-button
An react native button component by js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-action-floating-button
A light and usefull floating button for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-floating-bubble
A simple Facebook Chat Head like bubble for react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
1
Poor Documentation
rfb
@miidx/rn-floating-button
Simple floating button for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naf
nativescript-animated-fab
Animated FloatingActionButton nativescript implementation.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
rn-fab
Simple React Native Floating Action Button using NativeDriver for animations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gaf
generator-angular-fab
Yeoman generator for an AngularJS and Angular-Material project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
closure-react-fab
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fab
@arterial/fab
Another React Material Components Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mua
material-ui-animated-fab
Animated FloatingActionButton for material-ui ^0.18.1
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cfb
cnk-floating-button
An animated button component for React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
veb
vue-expand-ball
A damn easy expandable menu without any extra dependency
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-floatingactionbutton-enduco
Material Design Floating Action Button in NativeScript apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-fab
Simple floating action buttons for Angular >= 2
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
v3m
vue-3d-menu
Vue 的3d菜单组件。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fab
@alobato/fab
Floating action button react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-floating-btn-menu
A Customizable Material floating button menu implementation made with styled-component & react.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmf
ngx-menu-float
Floating menu button for angular mobile apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
r1m
react-16-material-floating-button
React component for a material menu à la Google Inbox and Evernote. Supports React@16
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfb
vue-floating-ball
A vue plug for showing floating ball
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
