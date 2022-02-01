Categories
10 Best JavaScript Flights API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
amadeus
Node library for the Amadeus Self-Service travel APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iat
iatacodes
NodeJS Library for AirLabs API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
avi
aviasales
It is a Node.js implementation of TravelPayouts Flights Search API for make it easy send requests and get response
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sky
skypicker
✈️ NodeJS Client for the Skypicker API (https://skypickerpublicapi.docs.apiary.io)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
air
airlabs
NodeJS Library for AirLabs API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scj
schiphol-client-js
A Node.js wrapper for Schiphol API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fly
flytrack
track flights and more using an api key
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fli
flightstats
FlightStats API Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qa
qpx-api
Wrapper for the QPX API (Google flights)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tes
testflight
A node js wrapper for the Test Flight API
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
