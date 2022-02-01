openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Flights API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

amadeus

Node library for the Amadeus Self-Service travel APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
iat

iatacodes

NodeJS Library for AirLabs API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
avi

aviasales

It is a Node.js implementation of TravelPayouts Flights Search API for make it easy send requests and get response

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
sky

skypicker

✈️ NodeJS Client for the Skypicker API (https://skypickerpublicapi.docs.apiary.io)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
air

airlabs

NodeJS Library for AirLabs API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
scj

schiphol-client-js

A Node.js wrapper for Schiphol API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fly

flytrack

track flights and more using an api key

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
fli

flightstats

FlightStats API Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
qa

qpx-api

Wrapper for the QPX API (Google flights)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tes

testflight

A node js wrapper for the Test Flight API

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit