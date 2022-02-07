openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Firebase API Libraries

next-firebase-auth

Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago

@next-auth/firebase-adapter

next-auth adapters that are maintained by the community to support any database.

TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
479
Last Commit
9d ago

firebase-auth-express-middleware

Firebase auth's JWT verifier as an Express JS middleware

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
11d ago
gpf

gatsby-plugin-firebase

Gatsby packages

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nfh

next-firebase-hosting-rewrites

Ensure that firebase.json contains the appropriate hosting rewrites for NextJS dynamic routes.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
gsf

gatsby-source-firestores

Gatsby source plugin for sourcing data from multiple Firestore databases (including subcollections).

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago

firebase-childrenkeys

Adds a childrenKeys() method to Firebase that fetches children keys via the REST API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3mos ago
fr

firebase-react

Connect Firebase queries to react props using a simple HOC API.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fl

firebase-lift

Helper utilities to lift firebase

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6d ago
efd

easy-firebase-db

Firebase Database Api and CLI

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
ntf

next-to-firebase

Next.js + Firebase

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aa

appdrop-api

Deprecated

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
af

api-firebase

Database API for the WinWin react client for firebase

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
for

firebase-on-rest

Firebase API base on REST

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

firebase-api

🔥

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago