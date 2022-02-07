Categories
10 Best JavaScript Firebase API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
next-firebase-auth
Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@next-auth/firebase-adapter
next-auth adapters that are maintained by the community to support any database.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
479
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
firebase-auth-express-middleware
Firebase auth's JWT verifier as an Express JS middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpf
gatsby-plugin-firebase
Gatsby packages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfh
next-firebase-hosting-rewrites
Ensure that firebase.json contains the appropriate hosting rewrites for NextJS dynamic routes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsf
gatsby-source-firestores
Gatsby source plugin for sourcing data from multiple Firestore databases (including subcollections).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
firebase-childrenkeys
Adds a childrenKeys() method to Firebase that fetches children keys via the REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fr
firebase-react
Connect Firebase queries to react props using a simple HOC API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fl
firebase-lift
Helper utilities to lift firebase
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
efd
easy-firebase-db
Firebase Database Api and CLI
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntf
next-to-firebase
Next.js + Firebase
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aa
appdrop-api
Deprecated
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
af
api-firebase
Database API for the WinWin react client for firebase
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
for
firebase-on-rest
Firebase API base on REST
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
firebase-api
🔥
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
