7 Best JavaScript Fingerprint Libraries

rnt

react-native-touch-id

React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnf

react-native-fingerprint-scanner

Provide Fingerprint, Touch ID, and Face ID Scanner for React Native (Compatible with both Android and iOS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
776
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Slow
1Great Documentation
rnf

react-native-fingerprint-change

A module to detect if new fingerprint was added or removed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
397
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nfa

nativescript-fingerprint-auth

💅 👱‍♂️ Forget passwords, use a fingerprint scanner or facial recognition!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
273
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnf

react-native-fingerprint-android

Fingerprint authentication for react-native (android only)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnf

react-native-fingerprint-identify

Awesome Fingerprint Identify for react-native (android only)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-native-smart-touch-id

React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago