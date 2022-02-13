openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Finance API Libraries

ccxt

A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant
rob

robinhood

📈 NodeJS client for Robinhood Trading 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gf

google-finance

Google Finance client library for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wat

webull-api-ts

Webull trading API for node-js :: ts, prod

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
yf

yahoo-finance

Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
ica

investing-com-api

Unofficial APIs for Investing.com website.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
13d ago
fin

financejs

A JavaScript library for common financial calculations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
alp

alphavantage

A simple interface to the Alpha Vantage API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit

finance.io

An NPM Package That Can Interact With Financejs API Easily

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
sj

stocks.js

💰 stocks.js is an easy-to-use stock market API for Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cc

currencylayer-client

A nodejs client to consume the CurrencyLayer API for exchange rates & currency conversion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3yrs ago
xr

@swapbills/xchange-rate

A simple wrapper around google finance API for retrieving the exchange rate between two currencies, use at your own risk.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
gs

google-stocks

Get stocks using Google Finance API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
yc

y-currency

A node module enabling fast and easy currency conversions using the Yahoo Finance API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago

unibit-js

The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
yfq

yahoo-finance-quotes

Fetch stock prices from the Yahoo finance api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago

blpapi

Bloomberg Open API module for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
lc

ledger-cli

API for the ledger command-line interface (ledger-cli.org).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
tav

tipranks-api-v2

tipranks.com API to access price targets, news sentiments and trending stocks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bgf

boxhock_google-finance-data

Google Finance API for real-time stock quotes and company data from Google Finance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
fin

financier

A Node.js module to handle stocks and portfolios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
yt

yodlee-transactions

functions to pull aggregate transaction data from Yodlee api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cf

complex-finance

A simple.com API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago