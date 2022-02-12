Categories
10 Best JavaScript Files Libraries
xlsx
📗 SheetJS Community Edition -- Spreadsheet Data Toolkit
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
hwp
html-webpack-plugin
Simplifies creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
10.9M
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
20
Top Feedback
14
Easy to Use
12
Highly Customizable
11
Performant
gf
graceful-fs
fs with incremental backoff on EMFILE
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
45M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
serve
Static file serving and directory listing
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
827K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
11
Easy to Use
10
Great Documentation
6
Performant
cho
chokidar
Minimal and efficient cross-platform file watching library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
44.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
3
Poor Documentation
ef
express-fileupload
Simple express file upload middleware that wraps around busboy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
225K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rim
rimraf
A `rm -rf` util for nodejs
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
63M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
mkd
mkdirp
Recursively mkdir, like `mkdir -p`, but in node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
54.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
bpm
babel-plugin-module-resolver
Custom module resolver plugin for Babel
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
docxtemplater
Generate docx pptx and xlsx (Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel documents) from templates, from Node.js, the Browser and the command line / Demo: https://www.docxtemplater.com/demo
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fj
fs-jetpack
Better file system API for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
128K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpc
rollup-plugin-copy
Copy files and folders using Rollup
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cwp
clean-webpack-plugin
A webpack plugin to remove your build folder(s) before building
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
dxf-parser
A javascript parser for DXF files. It reads DXF file strings into one large javascript object with more readable properties and a more logical structure.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gulp-choose-files
Gulp plugin that prompts you to choose the files pass through the stream.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
html-docx-js
Converts HTML documents to DOCX in the browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
845
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fi
files-io
Read many files with node
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsc
nscdb
The package nscdb is a lightweight database package for node. Its default adapters can handle yaml, xml and json files
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
choose-files
Prompt the user to select files, then pass them to a callback.
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cozy-files
This repository was part of CozyV2 which has been deprecated
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
