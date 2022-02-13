openbase logo
react-dropzone

Simple HTML5 drag-drop zone with React.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant
filepond

🌊 A flexible and fun JavaScript file upload library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
13
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

uppy

The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-fs

Native filesystem access for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@dropzone-ui/react

The most complete React Library Component for drag’n’drop files. Image and video previews. File validation. Multilanguage. Server side support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
antd-img-crop

🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
bootstrap-fileinput

An enhanced HTML 5 file input for Bootstrap 5.x/4.x./3.x with file preview, multiple selection, and more features.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
blueimp-file-upload

File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

dropzone-ui

React dropzone library, elegant, simple to use, image previews, multilanguage and more. Amazing component for drag’n’drop files. Material design guidelines considered. .

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
vue-upload-component

Vue.js file upload component, Multi-file upload, Upload directory, Drag upload, Drag the directory, Upload multiple files at the same time, html4 (IE 9), `PUT` method, Customize the filter

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
vue-file-selector

File selector with validation that supports drag-n-drop for @vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
696
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@iplab/ngx-file-upload

drag and drop file component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
fastify-file-upload

Fastify plugin for uploading files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-s3-uploader

React component that renders an <input type="file"/> and automatically uploads to an S3 bucket

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
801
Weekly Downloads
46K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

fine-uploader

Multiple file upload plugin with image previews, drag and drop, progress bars. S3 and Azure support, image scaling, form support, chunking, resume, pause, and tons of other features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
quill-image-uploader

A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be uploaded to a server instead of being base64 encoded

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-fine-uploader

Easily integrate Fine Uploader or Fine Uploader S3 into a React app. Drop-in high-level components for a turn-key UI. Use small focused components to build a more custom UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cordova-plugin-file-transfer

Apache Cordova Plugin file-transfer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-file-agent

The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Hard to Use
@wkoza/ngx-upload

Ngx-upload is an upload module for Angular Ivy ready

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

ngx-uploader

Angular File Uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Bleeding Edge
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation

rc-upload

React Upload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
665
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
2mos ago

ember-file-upload

HTML5 file uploads for Ember apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
27.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
ngx-file-drop

Angular 11 file and folder drop library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
190K
Last Commit
2mos ago

uploadcare-widget

Uploadcare Widget, an ultimate tool for HTML5 file upload supporting multiple file upload, drag&drop, validation by file size/file extension/MIME file type, progress bar for file uploads, image preview.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
29.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
@ngx-file-upload/core

angular x fileupload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-images-upload

React input file component with images preview

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ngx-uploadx

Angular Resumable Upload Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ngx-dropzone

A highly configurable dropzone component for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@uppy/react-native

The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

@progress/kendo-react-upload

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
@ngx-file-upload/ui

angular x fileupload

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1mo ago
vue-filepond

🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-vue-upload

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
744
Last Commit
3mos ago
vue-image-crop-upload

A beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago

react-native-background-upload

Upload files in your React Native app even while it's backgrounded. Supports Android and iOS, including camera roll assets.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
591
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ngx-filepond

🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@welcome-ui/file-upload

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
4d ago
angular-file-uploader

Angular file uploader is an Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13 + file uploader module with Real-Time Progress Bar, Responsive design, Angular Universal Compatibility, localization and multiple themes which includes Drag and Drop and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

ngx-uploadcare-widget

Angular 2+ wrapper for Uploadcare Widget

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago

ng2-alfresco-upload

Alfresco Angular Components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4d ago
angular-file

Angular components for user file select, drop, and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
file-uploader-component

A reactjs and vuejs component of file uploader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
367
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-file-drop

React component for Gmail or Facebook -like drag and drop file uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-upload-drop-images

🖼️ Vue component that provides drag and drop images upload with preview.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
6mos ago