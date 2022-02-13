Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript File Uploader Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-dropzone
Simple HTML5 drag-drop zone with React.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
3
Performant
fil
filepond
🌊 A flexible and fun JavaScript file upload library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
uppy
The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnf
react-native-fs
Native filesystem access for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@dropzone-ui/react
The most complete React Library Component for drag’n’drop files. Image and video previews. File validation. Multilanguage. Server side support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Bleeding Edge
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic
antd-img-crop
🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
bf
bootstrap-fileinput
An enhanced HTML 5 file input for Bootstrap 5.x/4.x./3.x with file preview, multiple selection, and more features.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
bfu
blueimp-file-upload
File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
dropzone-ui
React dropzone library, elegant, simple to use, image previews, multilanguage and more. Amazing component for drag’n’drop files. Material design guidelines considered. .
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
vuc
vue-upload-component
Vue.js file upload component, Multi-file upload, Upload directory, Drag upload, Drag the directory, Upload multiple files at the same time, html4 (IE 9), `PUT` method, Customize the filter
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
vfs
vue-file-selector
File selector with validation that supports drag-n-drop for @vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
696
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nfu
@iplab/ngx-file-upload
drag and drop file component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
ffu
fastify-file-upload
Fastify plugin for uploading files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-s3-uploader
React component that renders an <input type="file"/> and automatically uploads to an S3 bucket
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
801
Weekly Downloads
46K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
fine-uploader
Multiple file upload plugin with image previews, drag and drop, progress bars. S3 and Azure support, image scaling, form support, chunking, resume, pause, and tons of other features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
qiu
quill-image-uploader
A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be uploaded to a server instead of being base64 encoded
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-fine-uploader
Easily integrate Fine Uploader or Fine Uploader S3 into a React app. Drop-in high-level components for a turn-key UI. Use small focused components to build a more custom UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cordova-plugin-file-transfer
Apache Cordova Plugin file-transfer
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vfa
vue-file-agent
The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Hard to Use
nu
@wkoza/ngx-upload
Ngx-upload is an upload module for Angular Ivy ready
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngx-uploader
Angular File Uploader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Bleeding Edge
2
Hard to Use
1
Great Documentation
rc-upload
React Upload
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
665
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ember-file-upload
HTML5 file uploads for Ember apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
27.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfd
ngx-file-drop
Angular 11 file and folder drop library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
190K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uploadcare-widget
Uploadcare Widget, an ultimate tool for HTML5 file upload supporting multiple file upload, drag&drop, validation by file size/file extension/MIME file type, progress bar for file uploads, image preview.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
29.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-file-upload/core
angular x fileupload
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
riu
react-images-upload
React input file component with images preview
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
nu
ngx-uploadx
Angular Resumable Upload Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nd
ngx-dropzone
A highly configurable dropzone component for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uppy/react-native
The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
@progress/kendo-react-upload
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ui
@ngx-file-upload/ui
angular x fileupload
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-filepond
🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-vue-upload
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
744
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vic
vue-image-crop-upload
A beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-background-upload
Upload files in your React Native app even while it's backgrounded. Supports Android and iOS, including camera roll assets.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
591
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-filepond
🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/file-upload
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afu
angular-file-uploader
Angular file uploader is an Angular 2/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13 + file uploader module with Real-Time Progress Bar, Responsive design, Angular Universal Compatibility, localization and multiple themes which includes Drag and Drop and much more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-uploadcare-widget
Angular 2+ wrapper for Uploadcare Widget
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-alfresco-upload
Alfresco Angular Components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
af
angular-file
Angular components for user file select, drop, and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fuc
file-uploader-component
A reactjs and vuejs component of file uploader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
367
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfd
react-file-drop
React component for Gmail or Facebook -like drag and drop file uploader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vud
vue-upload-drop-images
🖼️ Vue component that provides drag and drop images upload with preview.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package