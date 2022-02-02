Categories
10 Best JavaScript File Saving Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
yc
ytdl-core
YouTube video downloader in javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
fs
file-saver
An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rnf
react-native-file-viewer
Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vje
vue-json-excel
Download your JSON as an excel or CSV file directly from the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-background-downloader
A library for React-Native to help you download large files on iOS and Android both in the foreground and most importantly in the background.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
cordova-plugin-file-transfer
Apache Cordova Plugin file-transfer
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rn-fetch-blob
A project committed to making file access and data transfer easier, efficient for React Native developers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
str
streamsaver
StreamSaver writes stream to the filesystem directly asynchronous
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dow
downloadjs
file downloading using client-side javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-filesaver
Simple file save with FileSaver.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
26.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kfs
@progress/kendo-file-saver
Kendo UI File Saving Helper
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
92.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ymd
youtube-mp3-downloader
Extract music from YouTube videos
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jbf
js-base64-file
node loading, converting and saving of local and remote files as base64 images or files. Perfect for image data uri use!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
df
download-file
Generic file download utility
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fs
file-saverjs
An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jfd
jquery-file-download
jQuery File Download is a cross server platform compatible jQuery plugin that allows for an Ajax-like file download experience that isn’t normally possible using the web.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ba6
ba64
A tiny npm module for saving Base64 encoded images that are part of data URLs to your file system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
splash-cli
A simple, command line tool to download Unsplash wallpapers. It’s not intended to be anything particularly fancy — it just works.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
477
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rar
react-audio-recorder
A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-easy-downloader
A downloadManager for react-native to use system downloadManager(Show download progress in notifications) and install apk files on android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fil
@wessberg/filesaver
A Promise-based class that can save/remove files to/from disk and make folders recursively.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfd
react-file-downloader
Download files on React via URL
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@skpm/dialog
A Sketch module for displaying native system dialogs for opening and saving files, alerting, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tsa
tiny-save-as
A tiny JavaScript utility library for file saving
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropbox-saver
Made with create-react-library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pic
picsee
Express-Compatible middleware that offers support for uploading photos, setting custom sizes, and storing them locally or remotely.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
