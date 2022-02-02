openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript File Saving Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

yc

ytdl-core

YouTube video downloader in javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
fs

file-saver

An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rnf

react-native-file-viewer

Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vje

vue-json-excel

Download your JSON as an excel or CSV file directly from the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-background-downloader

A library for React-Native to help you download large files on iOS and Android both in the foreground and most importantly in the background.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

cordova-plugin-file-transfer

Apache Cordova Plugin file-transfer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

rn-fetch-blob

A project committed to making file access and data transfer easier, efficient for React Native developers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
str

streamsaver

StreamSaver writes stream to the filesystem directly asynchronous

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
dow

downloadjs

file downloading using client-side javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nf

ngx-filesaver

Simple file save with FileSaver.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
26.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
kfs

@progress/kendo-file-saver

Kendo UI File Saving Helper

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
92.7K
Last Commit
ymd

youtube-mp3-downloader

Extract music from YouTube videos

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
2mos ago
jbf

js-base64-file

node loading, converting and saving of local and remote files as base64 images or files. Perfect for image data uri use!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
7mos ago
df

download-file

Generic file download utility

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
fs

file-saverjs

An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jfd

jquery-file-download

jQuery File Download is a cross server platform compatible jQuery plugin that allows for an Ajax-like file download experience that isn’t normally possible using the web.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ba6

ba64

A tiny npm module for saving Base64 encoded images that are part of data URLs to your file system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4yrs ago

splash-cli

A simple, command line tool to download Unsplash wallpapers. It’s not intended to be anything particularly fancy — it just works.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
477
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rar

react-audio-recorder

A React Component using the Web Audio API to record, save, and play audio.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rne

react-native-easy-downloader

A downloadManager for react-native to use system downloadManager(Show download progress in notifications) and install apk files on android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fil

@wessberg/filesaver

A Promise-based class that can save/remove files to/from disk and make folders recursively.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfd

react-file-downloader

Download files on React via URL

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit

@skpm/dialog

A Sketch module for displaying native system dialogs for opening and saving files, alerting, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
tsa

tiny-save-as

A tiny JavaScript utility library for file saving

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
rds

react-dropbox-saver

Made with create-react-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
pic

picsee

Express-Compatible middleware that offers support for uploading photos, setting custom sizes, and storing them locally or remotely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago