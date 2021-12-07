openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript File Opening Libraries

rnf

react-native-file-viewer

Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cpf

cordova-plugin-file-opener2

A File Opener Plugin for Cordova

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

expo-file-system

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
240K
Last Commit
3d ago
fs

file-system

Strengthen the ability of file system

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

filepicker-js

Filepicker javascript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
32.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fd

file-dialog

Trigger the upload file dialog directly from your code easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cordova-plugin-chooser

Cordova file chooser plugin.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

component-file-picker

File picker component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cpf

cordova-plugin-file-opener

This plugin allows you to open files in Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@skpm/dialog

A Sketch module for displaying native system dialogs for opening and saving files, alerting, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnf

react-native-file-opener

A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnf

react-native-file-opener3

react-native-file-opener3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfo

rn-file-opener

Open file with its default application, clone from https://github.com/huangzuizui/react-native-file-opener

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
fe

filepicker-element

An button for opening the file picker dialog and returning the files picked.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-native-open-file

Open local and remote files with default OS behavior in react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago