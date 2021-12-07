Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript File Opening Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnf
react-native-file-viewer
Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cpf
cordova-plugin-file-opener2
A File Opener Plugin for Cordova
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-file-system
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
240K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fs
file-system
Strengthen the ability of file system
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
filepicker-js
Filepicker javascript library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
32.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fd
file-dialog
Trigger the upload file dialog directly from your code easily.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-chooser
Cordova file chooser plugin.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
component-file-picker
File picker component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpf
cordova-plugin-file-opener
This plugin allows you to open files in Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@skpm/dialog
A Sketch module for displaying native system dialogs for opening and saving files, alerting, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-file-opener
A React Native module that allows you to open a file (mp3, mp4, pdf, word, excel, dwg etc.) on your device with its default application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-file-opener3
react-native-file-opener3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfo
rn-file-opener
Open file with its default application, clone from https://github.com/huangzuizui/react-native-file-opener
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fe
filepicker-element
An button for opening the file picker dialog and returning the files picked.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-open-file
Open local and remote files with default OS behavior in react native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package