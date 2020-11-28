openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Facts API Libraries

wcc

world-countries-capitals

A simple NPM package to get capitals, currency, native language etc. of all the countries in the world

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
src

some-random-cat

A utility to generate anything that is random!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5mos ago

@rr0/facts

Facts representation API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
cf

covid-facts

Get Random COVID-19 Facts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
na

nutritionix-api

Wrapper for the Nutritionix API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
foo

foodapi

replaces the website, turning it into a npm module. makes it easier for me.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
bru

bruhapi

Gives random jokes, words, images and more. Also has a text to image feature.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
wik

wikifakt

NPM package to get random facts from Wikipedia 📚

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nut

nutrition

Simple nutrition facts wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
chu

chuckfact

Random facts about Chuck Norris

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nf

nutrition-facts

Food nutrition facts JSON API. Data provided by USDA Food Composition Databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nd

node-dogandcat

A package to get a random dog and cat picture or fact from a public api.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
nb

node-bowshock

Examples Repository

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago