8 Best JavaScript Facebook Login API Libraries

superlogin

Powerful authentication for APIs and single page apps using the CouchDB ecosystem which supports a variety of providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
5yrs ago
social-login

Passportjs too complicated to integrate? Social-Login wraps Passportjs and let you setup one-click logins to 13 social-sites out of the box, without headache.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
socialall

SocialAll library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
parse-oauth2-sns

Parse-server module for implementing an OAuth2 Social Media Login with Express in Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
facebookloginlibrary

Facebook login library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
social-media-login

social-media-login is a NPM Module which allows developers to implement OAuth 2 login of 3 major websites ( Google, Facebook & Linkedin ) with just some lines of code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
social-api

Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
authchio

Authentication and authorization middleware for Node.js application

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit