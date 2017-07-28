Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best JavaScript Facebook Login API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sup
superlogin
Powerful authentication for APIs and single page apps using the CouchDB ecosystem which supports a variety of providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sl
social-login
Passportjs too complicated to integrate? Social-Login wraps Passportjs and let you setup one-click logins to 13 social-sites out of the box, without headache.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soc
socialall
SocialAll library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pos
parse-oauth2-sns
Parse-server module for implementing an OAuth2 Social Media Login with Express in Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fac
facebookloginlibrary
Facebook login library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sml
social-media-login
social-media-login is a NPM Module which allows developers to implement OAuth 2 login of 3 major websites ( Google, Facebook & Linkedin ) with just some lines of code
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
social-api
Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aut
authchio
Authentication and authorization middleware for Node.js application
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package