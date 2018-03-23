Categories
fbg
fbgraph
NodeJs module to access the facebook graph api
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fca
facebook-chat-api
Unofficial Facebook Chat API for Nodejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Slow
1
Buggy
facebook-nodejs-business-sdk
Facebook Ads API using Node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
@rivercode/facebook-conversion-api-nextjs
Facebook Conversion API for Next.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fb
Modeled from the (Facebook Javascript SDK), now with the facebook-node-sdk you can now easily write the same code and share between your server (nodejs) and the client (Facebook Javascript SDK).
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
33.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
fns
facebook-node-sdk
Node.js SDK for the Facebook API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
230
Weekly Downloads
854
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fs
facebook-sdk
Port of Facebook's php sdk
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fm
fb-messenger
✉️ Facebook Messenger Platform Node.js API Wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fas
facebook-ads-sdk
[DEPRECATED] OFFICIAL FACEBOOK SDK: https://github.com/facebook/facebook-nodejs-ads-sdk
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fn
facebook.node
Facebook API Client for Node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ft
facebook-ts
Facebook API for the Node.JS backend in TypeScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fj
facebook-js
Easy peasy facebook client for connect
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfg
node-fb-graph
Node.js module for interacting with the Facebook Graph API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fa
facebook-api
offering high level and low level calls against the graph API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
faceplate
A Node.js wrapper for Facebook authentication and API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
social-api
Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
