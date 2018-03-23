openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Facebook API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fbg

fbgraph

NodeJs module to access the facebook graph api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fca

facebook-chat-api

Unofficial Facebook Chat API for Nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Slow
1Buggy

facebook-nodejs-business-sdk

Facebook Ads API using Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

@rivercode/facebook-conversion-api-nextjs

Facebook Conversion API for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
3mos ago

fb

Modeled from the (Facebook Javascript SDK), now with the facebook-node-sdk you can now easily write the same code and share between your server (nodejs) and the client (Facebook Javascript SDK).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
33.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
fns

facebook-node-sdk

Node.js SDK for the Facebook API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
230
Weekly Downloads
854
Last Commit
9yrs ago
fs

facebook-sdk

Port of Facebook's php sdk

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fm

fb-messenger

✉️ Facebook Messenger Platform Node.js API Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fas

facebook-ads-sdk

[DEPRECATED] OFFICIAL FACEBOOK SDK: https://github.com/facebook/facebook-nodejs-ads-sdk

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fn

facebook.node

Facebook API Client for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
9yrs ago
ft

facebook-ts

Facebook API for the Node.JS backend in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fj

facebook-js

Easy peasy facebook client for connect

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9yrs ago
nfg

node-fb-graph

Node.js module for interacting with the Facebook Graph API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
fa

facebook-api

offering high level and low level calls against the graph API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

faceplate

A Node.js wrapper for Facebook authentication and API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9yrs ago
sa

social-api

Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago