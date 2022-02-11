openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Face Detection Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

expo-face-detector

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
faj

face-api.js

JavaScript API for face detection and face recognition in the browser with tensorflow.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
clm

clmtrackr

Javascript library for precise tracking of facial features via Constrained Local Models

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
fac

facenet

Solve face verification, recognition and clustering problems: A TensorFlow backed FaceNet implementation for Node.js.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fr

face-recognition

Simple Node.js package for robust face detection and face recognition. JavaScript and TypeScript API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ka

kairos-api

The Node.js client for the Kairos face recognition API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
fac

faced

faced is a light-weight library to identify faces and it's features such as eyes, nose and mouth

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fd

face-detector

A simple module to detect faces from an image URL or file (path)

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
fd

face-detect

Pure-JS face detection; nodeified &npmified fork of liuliu's browser version https://github.com/liuliu/ccv/tree/current/js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sfd

smile-face-detector

Smile face detect library using opencv

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago