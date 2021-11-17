openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Eval Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ner

nerdamer

a symbolic math expression evaluator for javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
eva

eval

Evaluate node require() module content directly

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
6mos ago

angular-expressions

Angular expressions as standalone module

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

static-eval

evaluate statically-analyzable expressions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
1yr ago
se

safe-eval

Safer version of eval()

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

node-eval

⚡ Evaluate CommonJS modules content directly like node does in require() and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
not

notevil

Evalulate javascript like the built-in javascript eval() method but safely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
xr

xpath-react

Library for querying the virtual DOM of React with XPath 1.0 expressions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
es

eval-slave

Dead simple node js evaluator controlled by process input

GPL-3.0+ OR MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rne

react-native-eval

Call any JS functions from your native code

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago