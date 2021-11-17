Categories
10 Best JavaScript Eval Libraries
ner
nerdamer
a symbolic math expression evaluator for javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
124.4KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
eva
eval
Evaluate node require() module content directly
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-expressions
Angular expressions as standalone module
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
static-eval
evaluate statically-analyzable expressions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
se
safe-eval
Safer version of eval()
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-eval
⚡ Evaluate CommonJS modules content directly like node does in require() and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
not
notevil
Evalulate javascript like the built-in javascript eval() method but safely.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xr
xpath-react
Library for querying the virtual DOM of React with XPath 1.0 expressions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
es
eval-slave
Dead simple node js evaluator controlled by process input
Save
GPL-3.0+ OR MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-eval
Call any JS functions from your native code
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
