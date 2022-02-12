Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
hardhat
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@ethereum-waffle/ens
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hcs
hardhat-contract-sizer
Output Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat 📐
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
eid
ethereum-input-data-decoder
Ethereum smart contract transaction input data decoder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@truffle/codec
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
70.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
57.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffle
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
51.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/db
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@eth-optimism/contracts
The Optimism monorepo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-web3
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts
OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@keep-network/keep-core
The smart contracts and reference client behind the Keep network
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web3-eth-contract
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web3-eth
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
414K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/external-compile
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hd
hardhat-deploy
hardhat deployment plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler-web3
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts-upgradeable
Upgradeable variant of OpenZeppelin Contracts, meant for use in upgradeable contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
387
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler-waffle
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
synthetix
Synthetix Solidity smart contracts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
750
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler-etherscan
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/provider
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uma/contracts-node
UMA Protocol Running on Ethereum
Save
AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
488
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/chai
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/mock-contract
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ethereum-waffle
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
53.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/compiler
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@synthetixio/contracts-interface
Standard JS conventions and utilities for working with Synthetix
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ec
eth-crypto
Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@0x/contract-wrappers
Wrappers for 0x smart contract wrappers generated using @0x/abi-gen
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts-ethereum-package
OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
opensea-js
JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hae
hardhat-abi-exporter
🧰 Export Solidity contract ABIs on compilation ⚙️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@enzymefinance/protocol
Enzyme Protocol Implementation
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
881
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@0x/contracts-utils
Smart contract utils of 0x protocol
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@requestnetwork/smart-contracts
A JavaScript library for interacting with the Request Network protocol
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
792
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@0x/contracts-exchange
Smart contract components of 0x protocol
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
307
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tribute-contracts
A new modular DAO framework, inspired by the Moloch smart contracts
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hde
hardhat-deploy-ethers
Hardhat plugin for ethers that plays well with hardhat-deploy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hgr
hardhat-gas-reporter
Gas usage per unit test. Average gas usage per method. (eth-gas-reporter for Hardhat)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/test-helpers
Assertion library for Ethereum smart contract testing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lukso/universalprofile-smart-contracts
The reference implementation for universal profiles smart contracts
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hifi/protocol
Monorepo implementing the Hifi fixed-rate, fixed-term lending protocol
Save
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ganache/utils
A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
buidler-deploy
hardhat deployment plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tenderly/hardhat-tenderly
Tenderly plugin for HardHat
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package