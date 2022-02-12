openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract Libraries

hardhat

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
@ethereum-waffle/ens

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
hcs

hardhat-contract-sizer

Output Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat 📐

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
eid

ethereum-input-data-decoder

Ethereum smart contract transaction input data decoder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@truffle/codec

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
70.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
57.4K
Last Commit
2d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffle

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
51.4K
Last Commit
2d ago

@truffle/db

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
2d ago

@eth-optimism/contracts

The Optimism monorepo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-web3

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts

OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
3d ago

@keep-network/keep-core

The smart contracts and reference client behind the Keep network

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2d ago

web3-eth-contract

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
Last Commit
4d ago

web3-eth

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
414K
Last Commit
4d ago

@truffle/external-compile

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
hardhat-deploy

hardhat deployment plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
7d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler-web3

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
2d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
2d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts-upgradeable

Upgradeable variant of OpenZeppelin Contracts, meant for use in upgradeable contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
387
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
1d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler-waffle

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
2d ago

synthetix

Synthetix Solidity smart contracts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
750
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler-etherscan

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2d ago

@ethereum-waffle/provider

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

@uma/contracts-node

UMA Protocol Running on Ethereum

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
488
Last Commit
3d ago

@ethereum-waffle/chai

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.5K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethereum-waffle/mock-contract

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

ethereum-waffle

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
53.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethereum-waffle/compiler

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@synthetixio/contracts-interface

Standard JS conventions and utilities for working with Synthetix

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
eth-crypto

Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
4d ago

@0x/contract-wrappers

Wrappers for 0x smart contract wrappers generated using @0x/abi-gen

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts-ethereum-package

OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

opensea-js

JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
hardhat-abi-exporter

🧰 Export Solidity contract ABIs on compilation ⚙️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
12d ago

@enzymefinance/protocol

Enzyme Protocol Implementation

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
881
Last Commit
4d ago

@0x/contracts-utils

Smart contract utils of 0x protocol

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
3d ago

@requestnetwork/smart-contracts

A JavaScript library for interacting with the Request Network protocol

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
792
Last Commit
4d ago

@0x/contracts-exchange

Smart contract components of 0x protocol

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
307
Last Commit
3d ago

tribute-contracts

A new modular DAO framework, inspired by the Moloch smart contracts

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
6d ago
hardhat-deploy-ethers

Hardhat plugin for ethers that plays well with hardhat-deploy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
hardhat-gas-reporter

Gas usage per unit test. Average gas usage per method. (eth-gas-reporter for Hardhat)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@openzeppelin/test-helpers

Assertion library for Ethereum smart contract testing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@lukso/universalprofile-smart-contracts

The reference implementation for universal profiles smart contracts

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5d ago

@hifi/protocol

Monorepo implementing the Hifi fixed-rate, fixed-term lending protocol

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
12d ago

@ganache/utils

A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
11d ago
buidler-deploy

hardhat deployment plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
7d ago

@tenderly/hardhat-tenderly

Tenderly plugin for HardHat

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago