10 Best JavaScript Ethereum API Libraries

truffle

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

hardhat

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

web3

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
466K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@ethereum-waffle/ens

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mer

merkletreejs

🌱 Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@toruslabs/torus-embed

Embeds the Torus Wallet directly in your application via torus-embed. Exposes a Web3 Provider.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cea

create-eth-app

Create Ethereum-powered apps with one command

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@uniswap/v2-core

🎛 Core smart contracts of Uniswap V2

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
59.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@ethereumjs/common

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
299K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ethereumjs/tx

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
285K
Last Commit
5d ago

@truffle/codec

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
70.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@truffle/provider

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
57.4K
Last Commit
2d ago

@truffle/abi-utils

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffle

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
51.4K
Last Commit
2d ago

@truffle/debugger

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
33.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@truffle/db

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
2d ago

@ethereumjs/block

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
77.8K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ethereumjs/vm

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ethereumjs/blockchain

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
72.4K
Last Commit
5d ago

@truffle/db-loader

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
27.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@walletconnect/browser-utils

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/core

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/socket-transport

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/iso-crypto

WalletConnect Monorepo

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
6d ago

@walletconnect/client

WalletConnect Monorepo

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethersproject/logger

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
565K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/bignumber

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
537K
Last Commit
11d ago

@walletconnect/web3-provider

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
78.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethersproject/keccak256

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
514K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/properties

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
510K
Last Commit
11d ago

embark-utils

Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@walletconnect/http-connection

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
74.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethersproject/transactions

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
494K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/strings

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
493K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/signing-key

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
491K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/abstract-signer

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/hash

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
481K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/base64

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
478K
Last Commit
11d ago

@eth-optimism/contracts

The Optimism monorepo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@eth-optimism/core-utils

The Optimism monorepo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-web3

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2d ago

@ethersproject/sha2

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/random

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
347K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/basex

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
318K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/contracts

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
315K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/solidity

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/pbkdf2

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/units

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
11d ago