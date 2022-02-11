Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Ethereum API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
truffle
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
hardhat
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
web3
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
466K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@ethereum-waffle/ens
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mer
merkletreejs
🌱 Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@toruslabs/torus-embed
Embeds the Torus Wallet directly in your application via torus-embed. Exposes a Web3 Provider.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cea
create-eth-app
Create Ethereum-powered apps with one command
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uniswap/v2-core
🎛 Core smart contracts of Uniswap V2
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
59.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@ethereumjs/common
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
299K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereumjs/tx
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
285K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/codec
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
70.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/provider
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
57.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/abi-utils
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffle
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
51.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/debugger
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
33.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/db
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereumjs/block
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
77.8K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereumjs/vm
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereumjs/blockchain
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
72.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/db-loader
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
27.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/browser-utils
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/core
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/socket-transport
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/iso-crypto
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/client
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/logger
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
565K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/bignumber
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
537K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/web3-provider
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
78.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/keccak256
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
514K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/properties
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
510K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
embark-utils
Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@walletconnect/http-connection
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
74.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/transactions
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
494K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/strings
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
493K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/signing-key
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
491K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/abstract-signer
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/hash
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
481K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/base64
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
478K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@eth-optimism/contracts
The Optimism monorepo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@eth-optimism/core-utils
The Optimism monorepo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-web3
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/sha2
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/random
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
347K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/basex
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
318K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/contracts
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
315K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/solidity
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/pbkdf2
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/units
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package