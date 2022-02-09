Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Environment Variables Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dot
dotenv
Loads environment variables from .env for nodejs projects.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.6M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
105
Top Feedback
56
Easy to Use
43
Great Documentation
28
Performant
dw
dotenv-webpack
A secure webpack plugin that supports dotenv and other environment variables and only exposes what you choose and use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
env
envalid
Environment variable validation for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
91.8K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
nco
nconf
Hierarchical node.js configuration with files, environment variables, command-line arguments, and atomic object merging.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
816K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ce
cross-env
🔀 Cross platform setting of environment scripts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Abandoned
ec
env-cmd
Setting environment variables from a file
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
531K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
ds
dotenv-safe
Load environment variables from .env and ensure they are all present
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
710
Weekly Downloads
110K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
jest-environment-node
Delightful JavaScript Testing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.8M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cog
cogenv
Cogenv is a module that loads environment variables from an .env file into cog.env or process.env
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ev
env-var
Verification, sanitization, and type coercion for environment variables in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
307
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
env
envify
🔧 Selectively replace Node-style environment variables with plain strings.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
879
Weekly Downloads
462K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nef
node-env-file
Parse and load environment files (containing ENV variable exports) into Node.js environment, i.e. `process.env`.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
23.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
env2
💻 Simple environment variable (from config file) loader for your node.js app
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hc
heroku-config
[Utility] Push and pull heroku environment variables to your local env
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
127
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package