openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Encryption Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

il

iconv-lite

Convert character encodings in pure javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
47.1M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

jwt-decode

Decode JWT tokens; useful for browser applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.8M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Performant
it

io-ts

Runtime type system for IO decoding/encoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
583K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

buttercup

🎩 The mighty NodeJS password vault

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
642
Last Commit
20hrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sl

secure-ls

🔒 Secure localStorage data with high level of encryption and data compression

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cyberchef

The Cyber Swiss Army Knife - a web app for encryption, encoding, compression and data analysis

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.5K
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
xc

xml-crypto

Xml digital signature and encryption library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
583K
Last Commit
6mos ago

pkijs

PKI.js is a pure JavaScript library implementing the formats that are used in PKI applications (signing, encryption, certificate requests, OCSP and TSP requests/responses). It is built on WebCrypto (Web Cryptography API) and requires no plug-ins.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
js

jwt-simple

JWT(JSON Web Token) encode and decode module for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
212K
Last Commit
10mos ago
ee

ethereum-encryption

Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4d ago

node-s3-encryption-client

Node.js implementation of the KMS Envelope Encryption for AWS S3

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago