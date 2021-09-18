Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Encryption Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
il
iconv-lite
Convert character encodings in pure javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
47.1M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jwt-decode
Decode JWT tokens; useful for browser applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.8M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
1
Performant
it
io-ts
Runtime type system for IO decoding/encoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
583K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
buttercup
🎩 The mighty NodeJS password vault
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
642
Last Commit
20hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sl
secure-ls
🔒 Secure localStorage data with high level of encryption and data compression
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cyberchef
The Cyber Swiss Army Knife - a web app for encryption, encoding, compression and data analysis
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.5K
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
xc
xml-crypto
Xml digital signature and encryption library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
583K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pkijs
PKI.js is a pure JavaScript library implementing the formats that are used in PKI applications (signing, encryption, certificate requests, OCSP and TSP requests/responses). It is built on WebCrypto (Web Cryptography API) and requires no plug-ins.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
js
jwt-simple
JWT(JSON Web Token) encode and decode module for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
212K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ee
ethereum-encryption
Cryptographic javascript-functions for ethereum and tutorials to use them with web3js and solidity
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
node-s3-encryption-client
Node.js implementation of the KMS Envelope Encryption for AWS S3
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package