Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Email Verification API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@reacherhq/api
Check if an email address exists without sending any email.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
kickbox
Email Address Verification for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ee
email-existence
Checks existence of email addresses
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
email-verify
Node.js email SMTP verification, powered by EmailChecker.com API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
email-verifier
The best possible way to verify and validate an email address.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ev
email-verification
✔️ Send user verification emails with NodeJS and MongoDB
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
neverbounce
The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
quickemailverification
Email Address Verification API for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
plm
passport-local-mongoose-email
Passport-Local Mongoose Email is a Mongoose plugin that simplifies building username and password login with an authentication token and Passport
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ti
truemail-io
The TrueMail API NodeJS wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mc
mail-confirm
A Node Js API for three stage email validation including, pattern, MX, and mailbox existence validation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ver
veriocheck
VerioCheck Contact Validation & Identity Verification API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emc
email-marker-client
Email Marker API client for Node.js and browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tok
tokenchannel
README.md
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
email-address-validation
Email Validation & Verification JSON API for Developers. Simple REST API measuring email deliverability & quality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package