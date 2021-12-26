Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Email Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@reacherhq/api
Check if an email address exists without sending any email.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
kickbox
Email Address Verification for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
email-verifier
The best possible way to verify and validate an email address.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ea
email-addresses
An RFC 5322 email address parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
283K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ise
isemail
validate an email address according to RFCs 5321, 5322, and others
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nve
ng-validate-equal
Open source contribution - An Angular directive to validate equality of two template-driven form fields
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
neverbounce
The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nev
node-email-validation
A email validation package for NodeJS. A simple module to validate an e-mail address.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rev
react-email-validator
a very fast and robust email validator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
quickemailverification
Email Address Verification API for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
es
email-syntax
Email addresses syntax validations library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rjv
@nvidia1997/react-js-validator
#### This is react-wrapper for [js-validator](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@nvidia1997/js-validator). #### Please read its docs first!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ev
email-validation
Node.JS email validation that follows the specs.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rjv
react-js-validator
a simple package for apply input validation on react js validation such as numaric,email,letter,custom rejex,minimum length and max length etc
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
@afd-software/pce-angular
Angular module that allows for easy integration of AFD Software's powerful PCE address lookup and form validation engine.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vu
validate-utility
This package is used to validate user input and check many types of regexs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pam
@afd-software/pce-angular-material
Angular module that that extends the base pce-angular module by adding Angular Material support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-weblineindia-email
ReactJS based Email component, provides input field to add single / multiple emails with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-email
AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ve
@secretsofsume/valid-email
Module for validating emails
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cv
cdl-validateemail
This is a simple packege which is developed using javascript regular expression.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sj
sumars-js
Simple User Management And Registration System for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package