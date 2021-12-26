openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Email Validation Libraries

@reacherhq/api

Check if an email address exists without sending any email.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

kickbox

Email Address Verification for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

email-verifier

The best possible way to verify and validate an email address.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ea

email-addresses

An RFC 5322 email address parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
283K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ise

isemail

validate an email address according to RFCs 5321, 5322, and others

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
1yr ago
nve

ng-validate-equal

Open source contribution - An Angular directive to validate equality of two template-driven form fields

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
9mos ago

neverbounce

The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nev

node-email-validation

A email validation package for NodeJS. A simple module to validate an e-mail address.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rev

react-email-validator

a very fast and robust email validator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit

quickemailverification

Email Address Verification API for Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
2yrs ago
es

email-syntax

Email addresses syntax validations library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rjv

@nvidia1997/react-js-validator

#### This is react-wrapper for [js-validator](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@nvidia1997/js-validator). #### Please read its docs first!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
ev

email-validation

Node.JS email validation that follows the specs.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rjv

react-js-validator

a simple package for apply input validation on react js validation such as numaric,email,letter,custom rejex,minimum length and max length etc

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
pa

@afd-software/pce-angular

Angular module that allows for easy integration of AFD Software's powerful PCE address lookup and form validation engine.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
vu

validate-utility

This package is used to validate user input and check many types of regexs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pam

@afd-software/pce-angular-material

Angular module that that extends the base pce-angular module by adding Angular Material support

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit

react-weblineindia-email

ReactJS based Email component, provides input field to add single / multiple emails with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-email

AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ve

@secretsofsume/valid-email

Module for validating emails

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cv

cdl-validateemail

This is a simple packege which is developed using javascript regular expression.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sj

sumars-js

Simple User Management And Registration System for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago