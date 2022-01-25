Categories
9 Best JavaScript Email Templating Engine Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mjml
MJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.1K
Weekly Downloads
286K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mjml-table
MJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.1K
Weekly Downloads
286K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
foundation-emails
Quickly create responsive HTML emails that work on any device and client. Even Outlook.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
40.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
email-templates
📫 Create, preview, and send custom email templates for Node.js. Highly configurable and supports automatic inline CSS, stylesheets, embedded images and fonts, and much more!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
98.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
inky
Convert a simple HTML syntax into tables compatible with Foundation for Emails.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
32K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
neh
nodemailer-express-handlebars
A plugin for nodemailer that uses express-handlebars view engine to generate emails
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
ce
cerberus-email
A few simple, but solid patterns for responsive HTML email templates and newsletters. Even in Outlook and Gmail.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
heml
HEML is an open source markup language for building responsive email.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
874
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
email-builder-core
Email builder core
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
