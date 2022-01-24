Categories
10 Best JavaScript Email API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nodemailer
✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
71
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
34
Easy to Use
22
Performant
mailslurp-client
Official MailSlurp Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
18K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ema
emailjs
html emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
postmark
Official Node.js library for the Postmark API
Save
MITNFA
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
94.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
can
candymail
Email Automations for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
ima
imap
An IMAP client module for node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
98.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sen
sendmail
send mail without setting up a SMTP server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
neverbounce
The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mn
mail-notifier
nodejs library to listen incoming mail
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ml
mail-listener2
Mail listener library for node.js. Get notification when new email arrived.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
mailchimp-api
The official API client for the MailChimp email service
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mai
mail
This SMTP client library for Node.JS helps you send email safely and easily.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ema
email
Simple wrapper for sendmail
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mve
mailgun-validate-email
Use mailgun Email Validation API to validate email addresses
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ew
elasticemail-webapiclient
Easily send emails with Elastic Email using Web API JS Client https://elasticemail.com/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gas
gmail-api-sync
Sync, query and parse Gmail e-mails with Google API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gma
gmail
Utility API for querying GMail asynchronously
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mai
mailman
Send emails in a comfortable way via models.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
