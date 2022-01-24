openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Email API Libraries

nodemailer

✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
34Easy to Use
22Performant

mailslurp-client

Official MailSlurp Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
18K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
emailjs

html emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

postmark

Official Node.js library for the Postmark API

MITNFA
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
94.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
candymail

Email Automations for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
imap

An IMAP client module for node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
98.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sendmail

send mail without setting up a SMTP server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

neverbounce

The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mail-notifier

nodejs library to listen incoming mail

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mail-listener2

Mail listener library for node.js. Get notification when new email arrived.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mailchimp-api

The official API client for the MailChimp email service

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
mail

This SMTP client library for Node.JS helps you send email safely and easily.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
email

Simple wrapper for sendmail

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mailgun-validate-email

Use mailgun Email Validation API to validate email addresses

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
6yrs ago
elasticemail-webapiclient

Easily send emails with Elastic Email using Web API JS Client https://elasticemail.com/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gmail-api-sync

Sync, query and parse Gmail e-mails with Google API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gmail

Utility API for querying GMail asynchronously

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10yrs ago
mailman

Send emails in a comfortable way via models.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago