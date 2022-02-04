openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Dropdown Libraries

rnd

react-native-dropdown-picker

A single / multiple, categorizable, customizable, localizable and searchable item picker (drop-down) component for react native which supports both Android & iOS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
rm

@szhsin/react-menu

React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use

rc-dropdown

React Dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
733K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
tj

tippy.js

Tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
959K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

react-multi-select-component

Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
vm

vue-multiselect

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

bootstrap-select

🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mrd

multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rnm

react-native-modal-dropdown

Fork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Buggy
2Performant
rsm

react-select-me

Fast 🐆. Lightweight 🐜. Configurable 🐙. Easy to use 🦄. Give it a shot 👉🏼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rd

react-dropdown

🔽 A dead simple dropdown component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
ndd

nativescript-drop-down

A NativeScript DropDown widget.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
adm

angularjs-dropdown-multiselect

AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rrp

react-relative-portal

React component for place dropdowns outside overflow: hidden; elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@radix-ui/react-dropdown-menu

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.1K
Last Commit
12d ago

@reach/menu-button

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nt

ngx-treeview

An Angular treeview component with checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@clayui/drop-down

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/picker

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/panel

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
548
Last Commit
3d ago

react-overlays

Utilities for creating robust overlay components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
846
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
7mos ago

@react-spectrum/combobox

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
vs

vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
rw

react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rcp

react-cool-portal

😎 🍒 React hook for Portals, which renders modals, dropdowns, tooltips etc. to <body> or else.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
10d ago

@teambit/ui.main-dropdown

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3d ago

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-dropdowns

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-splitbuttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
amd

angular2-multiselect-dropdown

Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rds

react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
nmi

ngx-mat-intl-tel-input

An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-dropdowns

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
nsd

ngx-select-dropdown

Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
nmd

ng2-material-dropdown

Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
41.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-splitbuttons

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
nmd

ng-multiselect-dropdown

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago

@welcome-ui/dropdown-menu

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-splitbuttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
vss

vue-search-select

A Vue.js search select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rs

react-slidedown

React component which uses CSS to animate a child from its current height to { height: auto } when mounting/updating/unmounting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rrs

react-responsive-select

A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-dropdown-tree-select

Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago