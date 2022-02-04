Categories
10 Best JavaScript Dropdown Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rnd
react-native-dropdown-picker
A single / multiple, categorizable, customizable, localizable and searchable item picker (drop-down) component for react native which supports both Android & iOS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rm
@szhsin/react-menu
React component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
rc-dropdown
React Dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
733K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
tj
tippy.js
Tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
959K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
react-multi-select-component
Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
vm
vue-multiselect
Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
bootstrap-select
🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rnm
react-native-modal-dropdown
Fork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Buggy
2
Performant
rsm
react-select-me
Fast 🐆. Lightweight 🐜. Configurable 🐙. Easy to use 🦄. Give it a shot 👉🏼
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rd
react-dropdown
🔽 A dead simple dropdown component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ndd
nativescript-drop-down
A NativeScript DropDown widget.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
adm
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rrp
react-relative-portal
React component for place dropdowns outside overflow: hidden; elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@radix-ui/react-dropdown-menu
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
63.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/menu-button
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-treeview
An Angular treeview component with checkbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Slow
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@clayui/drop-down
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/picker
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/panel
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
548
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-overlays
Utilities for creating robust overlay components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
846
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/combobox
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rcp
react-cool-portal
😎 🍒 React hook for Portals, which renders modals, dropdowns, tooltips etc. to <body> or else.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.main-dropdown
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-dropdowns
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-splitbuttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amd
angular2-multiselect-dropdown
Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmi
ngx-mat-intl-tel-input
An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-dropdowns
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsd
ngx-select-dropdown
Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng2-material-dropdown
Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
41.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-splitbuttons
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/dropdown-menu
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-splitbuttons
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-search-select
A Vue.js search select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-slidedown
React component which uses CSS to animate a child from its current height to { height: auto } when mounting/updating/unmounting.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-responsive-select
A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dropdown-tree-select
Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
