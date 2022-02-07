Categories
10 Best JavaScript Drag & Drop List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-dnd
Drag and Drop for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
react-beautiful-dnd
Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
rsh
react-sortable-hoc
A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
563K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
vuedraggable
Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
ng2-dragula
Simple drag and drop with dragula
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rdl
react-drag-listview
A simple draggable list component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
rnd
react-native-draganddrop-board
👆DragAndDropBoard is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a scrollable board component with carousel, sortable columns and draggable cards for your iOS and Android apps
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vtl
vue-tree-list
🌲A vue component for tree structure
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
nd
ng2-dnd
Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
859
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rd
react-dragtastic
A simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-native-draggable-flatlist
A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rm
react-movable
🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-native-drax
A drag-and-drop system for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rn
react-nestable
Drag & drop hierarchical list made as a react component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-slicksort
A set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@swimlane/ngx-dnd
🕶 Drag, Drop and Sorting Library for Angular2 and beyond!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-listbox
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sortable-list
React Native Sortable List component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Slow
1
Buggy
rsl
react-sort-list
React Drag and Drop sortable list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-sortablejs
React bindings to [SortableJS](https://github.com/SortableJS/Sortable)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-draggable-list
React component for a list of draggable collapsible items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-drag-sort
🔥🔥🔥Drag and drop sort control for react-native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
542
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsd
react-smooth-dnd
react wrapper components for smooth-dnd
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-dragula
👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
962
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdn
vue-drag-n-drop
A simple kanban board where the items can be dragged and dropped from the list. This is a hybrid implementation of vue-smooth-dnd.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-draggable
Vue Drag and Drop library without any dependency 👌
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nda
ngx-drag-and-drop-lists
Angular drag and drop component for lists
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
865
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-reorder
Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-sortable
A sortable list component built with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-drag-sortable
React drag & drop highly customizable sortable list component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rld
react-list-drag-and-drop
Lightweight React component to reorder list elements by drag-and-drop
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-sortable
ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dragula
👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts http://astray-git.github.io/vue-dragula
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
356
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-sortable-listview
Drag drop capable wrapper of ListView for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
900
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
ngx-nestable
Nestable list with drag and drop for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rws
react-window-sortable
React component for draggable, efficiently rendering large lists with react-window
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
ng2-qgrid
Angular data grid
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
626
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist
A react native component that lets you drag and drop dynamic items of a FlatList
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
472
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Unwelcoming Community
@plesk/react-movable
🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
443
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdl
react-dnd-list
Light and customizable drag and drop list for React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dnd
DnD (drag and drop) plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-dnd-list
React Native Sortable List component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndd
ng-drag-drop-list
Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdt
vue-drag-tree
🌴🌳a Vue's drag and drop tree component || 🌾Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vda
vue-drag-and-drop
A for Vue.js directive for providing drag and drop capabilities to elements and data
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
393
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vda
vue-drag-and-drop-list
🐴 Vue directives for modifying lists with the HTML5 drag & drop API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-mover
A 2 list mover component implemented as a VueJs Component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-sortable-list
A sortable list component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-mixin-sortablejs
React mixin for SortableJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
