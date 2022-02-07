openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Drag & Drop List Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-dnd

Drag and Drop for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge

react-beautiful-dnd

Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rsh

react-sortable-hoc

A set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
563K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

vuedraggable

Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

ng2-dragula

Simple drag and drop with dragula

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rdl

react-drag-listview

A simple draggable list component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rnd

react-native-draganddrop-board

👆DragAndDropBoard is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a scrollable board component with carousel, sortable columns and draggable cards for your iOS and Android apps

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vtl

vue-tree-list

🌲A vue component for tree structure

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nd

ng2-dnd

Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
859
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rd

react-dragtastic

A simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd

react-native-draggable-flatlist

A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rm

react-movable

🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-native-drax

A drag-and-drop system for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
rn

react-nestable

Drag & drop hierarchical list made as a react component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vs

vue-slicksort

A set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@swimlane/ngx-dnd

🕶 Drag, Drop and Sorting Library for Angular2 and beyond!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@progress/kendo-react-listbox

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rns

react-native-sortable-list

React Native Sortable List component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Slow
1Buggy
rsl

react-sort-list

React Drag and Drop sortable list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
2mos ago
rs

react-sortablejs

React bindings to [SortableJS](https://github.com/SortableJS/Sortable)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit

react-draggable-list

React component for a list of draggable collapsible items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnd

react-native-drag-sort

🔥🔥🔥Drag and drop sort control for react-native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
542
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
rsd

react-smooth-dnd

react wrapper components for smooth-dnd

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
31.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rd

react-dragula

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
962
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vdn

vue-drag-n-drop

A simple kanban board where the items can be dragged and dropped from the list. This is a hybrid implementation of vue-smooth-dnd.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6mos ago

vue-draggable

Vue Drag and Drop library without any dependency 👌

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nda

ngx-drag-and-drop-lists

Angular drag and drop component for lists

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
865
Last Commit
5mos ago
rr

react-reorder

Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rs

react-sortable

A sortable list component built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rds

react-drag-sortable

React drag & drop highly customizable sortable list component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rld

react-list-drag-and-drop

Lightweight React component to reorder list elements by drag-and-drop

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ns

ngx-sortable

ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vd

vue-dragula

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts http://astray-git.github.io/vue-dragula

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
356
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-sortable-listview

Drag drop capable wrapper of ListView for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
900
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
1yr ago
nn

ngx-nestable

Nestable list with drag and drop for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
811
Last Commit
rws

react-window-sortable

React component for draggable, efficiently rendering large lists with react-window

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
1yr ago
nq

ng2-qgrid

Angular data grid

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
626
Last Commit
rnd

react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist

A react native component that lets you drag and drop dynamic items of a FlatList

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
472
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Unwelcoming Community

@plesk/react-movable

🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
443
Last Commit
1yr ago
rdl

react-dnd-list

Light and customizable drag and drop list for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
10mos ago
vd

vue-dnd

DnD (drag and drop) plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
7yrs ago
rnd

react-native-dnd-list

React Native Sortable List component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ndd

ng-drag-drop-list

Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vdt

vue-drag-tree

🌴🌳a Vue's drag and drop tree component || 🌾Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vda

vue-drag-and-drop

A for Vue.js directive for providing drag and drop capabilities to elements and data

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
393
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vda

vue-drag-and-drop-list

🐴 Vue directives for modifying lists with the HTML5 drag & drop API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vm

vue-mover

A 2 list mover component implemented as a VueJs Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-sortable-list

A sortable list component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-mixin-sortablejs

React mixin for SortableJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
6yrs ago