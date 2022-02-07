openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Drag & Drop Libraries

react-dnd

Drag and Drop for React

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge

react-beautiful-dnd

Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

react-draggable

React draggable component

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant

react-grid-layout

A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant

sortablejs

Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
interactjs

JavaScript drag and drop, resizing and multi-touch gestures with inertia and snapping for modern browsers (and also IE9+)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
87.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
angular-gridster2

Angular gridster 2

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jquery.fancytree

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
@dnd-kit/core

The modern, lightweight, performant, accessible and extensible drag & drop toolkit for React.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

rsuite-table

A React table component.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
vue-drag-resize

Vue2 && Vue3 Component for resize and drag elements

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@iplab/ngx-file-upload

drag and drop file component

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

vuedraggable

Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vue-draggable-resizable

Vue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
formBuilder

A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
dragula

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
25
Top Feedback
2Buggy
2Abandoned
1Great Documentation
react-photo-gallery

React Photo Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-drag-drop

A lightweight Vue wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop Browser API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
470
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

ng2-dragula

Simple drag and drop with dragula

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
tablednd

jQuery plug-in to drag and drop rows in HTML tables

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

fileapi

FileAPI — a set of javascript tools for working with files. Multiupload, drag'n'drop and chunked file upload. Images: crop, resize and auto orientation by EXIF.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@craftjs/core

🚀 A React Framework for building extensible drag and drop page editors

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-sortable-tree

Drag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-dnd-mouse-backend

Mouse Backend for react-dnd library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

angular-ui-tree

A tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dsmorse-gridster

gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-file-agent

The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Hard to Use
react-native-draganddrop-board

👆DragAndDropBoard is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a scrollable board component with carousel, sortable columns and draggable cards for your iOS and Android apps

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@fullcalendar/list

Full-sized drag & drop event calendar

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
dragular

Angular drag and drop based on dragula.js. Visit

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng2-dnd

Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
859
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-dragtastic

A simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-file-drop

Angular 11 file and folder drop library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
190K
Last Commit
2mos ago

flexlayout-react

A multi-tab layout manager

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
draggable-vue-directive

Vue2 directive that handles drag & drop

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
html5sortable

VanillaJS sortable lists and grids using native HTML5 drag and drop API.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
react-native-draggable-flatlist

A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@minoru/react-dnd-treeview

A draggable / droppable React-based treeview component. You can use render props to create each node freely.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
angular-draggable-droppable

Observable powered drag and drop for angular 12.0+

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@jsx-lite/core

Write components once, run everywhere. Compiles to Vue, React, Solid, Angular, Svelte, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
vue-easy-dnd

A drag and drop implementation for Vue.js 2 https://codesandbox.io/s/easy-dnd-demo-9mbij https://codesandbox.io/s/easy-dnd-demo-2-xnqbz

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-movable

🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-native-drax

A drag-and-drop system for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
drag-drop

HTML5 drag & drop for humans

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago

gridster

gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge

@limble/limble-tree

An Angular library for creating highly dynamic drag-and-drop tree structures

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4mos ago