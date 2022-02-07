Categories
10 Best JavaScript Drag & Drop Libraries
react-dnd
Drag and Drop for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
react-beautiful-dnd
Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
react-draggable
React draggable component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Performant
react-grid-layout
A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.1K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
sortablejs
Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
int
interactjs
JavaScript drag and drop, resizing and multi-touch gestures with inertia and snapping for modern browsers (and also IE9+)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
87.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ag
angular-gridster2
Angular gridster 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jf
jquery.fancytree
JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
cor
@dnd-kit/core
The modern, lightweight, performant, accessible and extensible drag & drop toolkit for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rsuite-table
A React table component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
499
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
vdr
vue-drag-resize
Vue2 && Vue3 Component for resize and drag elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nfu
@iplab/ngx-file-upload
drag and drop file component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
vuedraggable
Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
vdr
vue-draggable-resizable
Vue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
for
formBuilder
A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
dra
dragula
👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
25
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
2
Abandoned
1
Great Documentation
rpg
react-photo-gallery
React Photo Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
20.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vdd
vue-drag-drop
A lightweight Vue wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop Browser API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
470
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ng2-dragula
Simple drag and drop with dragula
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
tab
tablednd
jQuery plug-in to drag and drop rows in HTML tables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fileapi
FileAPI — a set of javascript tools for working with files. Multiupload, drag'n'drop and chunked file upload. Images: crop, resize and auto orientation by EXIF.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cor
@craftjs/core
🚀 A React Framework for building extensible drag and drop page editors
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-sortable-tree
Drag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rdm
react-dnd-mouse-backend
Mouse Backend for react-dnd library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-ui-tree
A tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dg
dsmorse-gridster
gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vfa
vue-file-agent
The most beautiful and full featured file upload component for Vue JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Hard to Use
rnd
react-native-draganddrop-board
👆DragAndDropBoard is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a scrollable board component with carousel, sortable columns and draggable cards for your iOS and Android apps
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fullcalendar/list
Full-sized drag & drop event calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dra
dragular
Angular drag and drop based on dragula.js. Visit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nd
ng2-dnd
Angular 2 Drag-and-Drop without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
859
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rd
react-dragtastic
A simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nfd
ngx-file-drop
Angular 11 file and folder drop library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
190K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
flexlayout-react
A multi-tab layout manager
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dvd
draggable-vue-directive
Vue2 directive that handles drag & drop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
htm
html5sortable
VanillaJS sortable lists and grids using native HTML5 drag and drop API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnd
react-native-draggable-flatlist
A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rdt
@minoru/react-dnd-treeview
A draggable / droppable React-based treeview component. You can use render props to create each node freely.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
add
angular-draggable-droppable
Observable powered drag and drop for angular 12.0+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@jsx-lite/core
Write components once, run everywhere. Compiles to Vue, React, Solid, Angular, Svelte, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ved
vue-easy-dnd
A drag and drop implementation for Vue.js 2 https://codesandbox.io/s/easy-dnd-demo-9mbij https://codesandbox.io/s/easy-dnd-demo-2-xnqbz
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-movable
🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
42.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-native-drax
A drag-and-drop system for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dd
drag-drop
HTML5 drag & drop for humans
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gridster
gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Bleeding Edge
@limble/limble-tree
An Angular library for creating highly dynamic drag-and-drop tree structures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
