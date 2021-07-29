easy-template-x
Generate docx documents from templates, in Node or in the browser.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
carbone
Fast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
docx
Easily generate .docx files with JS/TS with a nice declarative API. Works for Node and on the Browser.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
docxtemplater
Generate docx pptx and xlsx (Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel documents) from templates, from Node.js, the Browser and the command line / Demo: https://www.docxtemplater.com/demo
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
officegen
Standalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
generate-docx
Generates .docx from template and data
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
docx-builder
NPM Module for creating or merging .docx files
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
docxtemplater-ie11
docx and pptx generator working with templates and data (like Mustache, for Word and Powerpoint documents)
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In