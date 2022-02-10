openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript DNS API Libraries

gcloud

Google Cloud Client Library for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
5d ago

@google-cloud/dns

Node.js client for Google Cloud DNS: Reliable, resilient, low-latency DNS serving from Google’s worldwide network.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
11d ago

dnsimple

The DNSimple API client for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
dre

dreamhost

DreamHost API client for Node.js and Browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
480
Last Commit
5mos ago

getdns

Node.js bindings of getdns, a modern asynchronous DNS API.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
8mos ago
cd

chrome-dns

Use the Node `dns` API in Chrome Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

http-dns

Node DNS library that uses Google's HTTPS DNS API for doing queries in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ds

ddns-server

A Dynamic DNS API server and Nameserver and Web Interface

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit

dme-sdk

This module allows one to connect to DNSMadeEasy's APIs (V2.0)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago

dynect

Dynect API connector for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8yrs ago
fa

freedns-api

A node.js wrapper around freedns.afraid.org API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dd

docker-dns

nodejs app to offer dns services based on a running docker enironment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago

pointdns

pointhq.com API client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
mxt

mxtoolkit

Node JS Wrapper for the MXTools API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago