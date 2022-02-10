Categories
10 Best JavaScript DNS API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gcloud
Google Cloud Client Library for Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@google-cloud/dns
Node.js client for Google Cloud DNS: Reliable, resilient, low-latency DNS serving from Google’s worldwide network.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dnsimple
The DNSimple API client for JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dre
dreamhost
DreamHost API client for Node.js and Browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
480
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
getdns
Node.js bindings of getdns, a modern asynchronous DNS API.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cd
chrome-dns
Use the Node `dns` API in Chrome Apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
http-dns
Node DNS library that uses Google's HTTPS DNS API for doing queries in the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ds
ddns-server
A Dynamic DNS API server and Nameserver and Web Interface
Save
(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dme-sdk
This module allows one to connect to DNSMadeEasy's APIs (V2.0)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dynect
Dynect API connector for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fa
freedns-api
A node.js wrapper around freedns.afraid.org API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dd
docker-dns
nodejs app to offer dns services based on a running docker enironment
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pointdns
pointhq.com API client
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mxt
mxtoolkit
Node JS Wrapper for the MXTools API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
