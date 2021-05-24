Categories
10 Best JavaScript Discussion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vd
vue-disqus
Integrate Disqus count and comments in your application Vue 3, with support for SPA
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rf
react-facebook
Facebook components like a Login button, Like, Share, Chat, Comments, Page or Embedded Post
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
712
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Responsive Maintainers
rdc
react-disqus-comments
React Disqus Comments
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
src
simple-react-comments
A comment module for React built with React and Typescript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
md
mongodb-discuss
A simple, small discussion/forum backend engine built on mongodb
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sc
strip-comments
Strip block comments or line comments from JavaScript code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpd
gatsby-plugin-disqus
💬 A plugin for adding Disqus comments to GatsbyJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@freedom-app/app
Main App For `Freedom`
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vssue
📫 A Vue-powered Issue-based Comment Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-cimpress-comment
A react component making it easy to add resource comments to your UI
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uc
use-comments
React hook to effortlessly add a comment section to your website, and start the discussion on your content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-comments
Comments component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-comments
The Javascript library of choice for implementing commenting in your web app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rkd
react-kinops-discussions
Utilities and components for development with React and Kinops Discussions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nex
@jam-comments/next
A library for integrating JamComments into a Next.js application.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cbr
comment-box-react
Made with create-react-library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wu
with-utterances
React HOC with 🔮Utterances Comment Widget Supported
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vde
vue-disqus-embed
Vue Plugin for Disqus
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
node-forum
Node Forum is a software powered by Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vc
vue-commentbox
An elegant and stylable comment box for VueJS web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ruc
react-uikit-comment
React uikit comment component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
df
discuss-forum
This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 8.2.14.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vds
vue-disqus-spa
Vue component to integrate Disqus count and comments in your application, with support for SPA
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rff
react-firebase-fora
Simple React Forum Widget using Firestore.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
