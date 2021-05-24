openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Discussion Libraries

vd

vue-disqus

Integrate Disqus count and comments in your application Vue 3, with support for SPA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rf

react-facebook

Facebook components like a Login button, Like, Share, Chat, Comments, Page or Embedded Post

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
712
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Responsive Maintainers
rdc

react-disqus-comments

React Disqus Comments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
src

simple-react-comments

A comment module for React built with React and Typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
md

mongodb-discuss

A simple, small discussion/forum backend engine built on mongodb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sc

strip-comments

Strip block comments or line comments from JavaScript code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
10mos ago
gpd

gatsby-plugin-disqus

💬 A plugin for adding Disqus comments to GatsbyJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@freedom-app/app

Main App For `Freedom`

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2mos ago
vss

vssue

📫 A Vue-powered Issue-based Comment Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago

react-cimpress-comment

A react component making it easy to add resource comments to your UI

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
uc

use-comments

React hook to effortlessly add a comment section to your website, and start the discussion on your content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
6mos ago
rnc

react-native-comments

Comments component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3yrs ago

jquery-comments

The Javascript library of choice for implementing commenting in your web app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1yr ago
rkd

react-kinops-discussions

Utilities and components for development with React and Kinops Discussions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
nex

@jam-comments/next

A library for integrating JamComments into a Next.js application.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
cbr

comment-box-react

Made with create-react-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wu

with-utterances

React HOC with 🔮Utterances Comment Widget Supported

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vde

vue-disqus-embed

Vue Plugin for Disqus

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nf

node-forum

Node Forum is a software powered by Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vc

vue-commentbox

An elegant and stylable comment box for VueJS web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ruc

react-uikit-comment

React uikit comment component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
df

discuss-forum

This library was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 8.2.14.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
vds

vue-disqus-spa

Vue component to integrate Disqus count and comments in your application, with support for SPA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rff

react-firebase-fora

Simple React Forum Widget using Firestore.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit