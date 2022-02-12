openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Discord API Libraries

discord.js

A powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
85
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
36Easy to Use
20Highly Customizable
eri

eris

A NodeJS Discord library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

random-stuff-api

Muser: A powerful Discord music bot made in DJs v13 managed by PGamerX, Peiprjs, and Luckie.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dj

dbd.js

DBD.JS - Library that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers

discord-akairo

A bot framework for Discord.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
aj

aoi.js

aoi.js - An open source package allowing to create Discord Bots with simple built-in functions.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers
dd

dbdjs.db

dbdjs.db - JSON Database with Speed and Optimization.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dmb

discord-music-bot

Simple music bot for Discord servers.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dp

discord-paginationembed

A pagination utility for MessageEmbed in Discord.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
513
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@skyra/discord-components-react

Discord Webcomponents for real looking messages on the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
1d ago
do

discord-oauth2

Discord's OAuth2 API wrapper.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

lavacord

A easy to use Lavalink client that can be used with any discord api wrapper

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
3mos ago

rovel.js

The awesome package with fully packed features for every developer on earth!

AGPL-1.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ul

use-lanyard

React hook for Lanyard for tracking your Discord presence.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
1mo ago
dbg

discord-bot-github

GitHub repo updates displayed in Discord.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago

boats.js

The official discord.boats API wrapper for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
332
Last Commit
4mos ago
dwn

discord-webhook-node

Allows for easy webhook sending through discord's webhook API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
vdm

vue-discord-message

Vue components to easily build and display fake Discord messages on your webpages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6mos ago
ten

tenorjs

Feature-rich client for Tenor.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
dn

discord.nd

[![DiscordApi](https://img.shields.io/badge/Discord-API-blue.svg)](https://discordapp.com/developers/docs/reference) [![NPM Version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@sudomoose/discord.node.svg)](https//npmjs.org/package/@sudomoose/discord.node) [![Downloads]

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
dya

discord-youtube-api

An uncomplete YouTube API wrapper specifically made for ease of use when creating discord music bots

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
rdm

@danktuary/react-discord-message

React components to easily build and display fake Discord messages on your webpages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
dis

discordie

Predictable JavaScript abstractions for Discord API.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sd

simple-discordjs

A command framework for Discord.JS, featuring pattern matching, middlewares and autogenerated help.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
dtg

discord-token-generator

An example discord oauth2 token generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
1Hard to Use
da

discord-api

discord-api is discord-api npm package.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit

@evolvejs/evolvejs

EvolveJS - A Discord Library written in Typescript for Javascript and Typescript.

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
dgj

discord-god.js

Make discord bots with 0 skills required

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
dmh

discord-message-handler

Message and command handler for discord.js bots and applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rc

reactjs-chatapp

Most popular chat component for react!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
dh

discord.htc

A JavaScript Handler made for Discord utilizing its API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
djl

dbd.js-lite

DBD.JS-lite - Less heavy package that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
rd

react-discord

A react reconciler to render react components on Discord

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
vd

vue-discord

Vue components to emulate the Discord client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
gui

guiworks

A React-style Discord.js library for interactive embeds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
urc

urcord

Modular, self-hosted Discord bot with a built-in UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
du

discord-ui

React components with Discord UI Style

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ev

embed-visualizer

A React Component to render Discord-like embeds.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
rdm

react-discord-message

Discord message component for react.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago