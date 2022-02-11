openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Digital Ocean API Libraries

dots-wrapper

digital ocean api typescript/javascript wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
do-wrapper

A Node.js wrapper for the Digital Ocean v2 API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
digitalocean-js

JavaScript library for the DigitalOcean API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago
digitalocean

Unofficial node client for the v2 DigitalOcean API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
384
Last Commit
2yrs ago
overcast-do-wrapper

A Node.js wrapper for the Digital Ocean v2 API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago

digio-api

A wrapper for the DigitalOcean API v2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
digio

Digio is a lightweight, robust command-line interface (CLI) built around the digio-api library. Digio is fully compatible with the DigitalOcean API v2.0, supporting all exposed API methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
brinydeep

node.js wrapper for Digital Ocean's API

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
digital-ocean-api

A thin wrapper for the Digital Ocean API (v2)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dropletapi

Wrapper for the DigitalOcean API V2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pyrostorm

Basic API for Digital Ocean for use with node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
digitalocean-api

DigitalOcean API node.js wrapper

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
nautical

Wrapper for DigitalOcean's v2 API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
do-cli

Some simple commands for the DigitalOcean API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
digitalocean-v2-api

Node.js Wrapper for the DigitalOcean v2 API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dig-oc

CLI which will interact with the Digital Ocean API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
doapi

DigitalOcean API V2 wrapper for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago