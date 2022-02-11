Categories
10 Best JavaScript Digital Ocean API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dw
dots-wrapper
digital ocean api typescript/javascript wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
dw
do-wrapper
A Node.js wrapper for the Digital Ocean v2 API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dj
digitalocean-js
JavaScript library for the DigitalOcean API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dig
digitalocean
Unofficial node client for the v2 DigitalOcean API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
384
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
odw
overcast-do-wrapper
A Node.js wrapper for the Digital Ocean v2 API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
digio-api
A wrapper for the DigitalOcean API v2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
dig
digio
Digio is a lightweight, robust command-line interface (CLI) built around the digio-api library. Digio is fully compatible with the DigitalOcean API v2.0, supporting all exposed API methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bri
brinydeep
node.js wrapper for Digital Ocean's API
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
doa
digital-ocean-api
A thin wrapper for the Digital Ocean API (v2)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dro
dropletapi
Wrapper for the DigitalOcean API V2
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pyr
pyrostorm
Basic API for Digital Ocean for use with node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
da
digitalocean-api
DigitalOcean API node.js wrapper
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nau
nautical
Wrapper for DigitalOcean's v2 API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dc
do-cli
Some simple commands for the DigitalOcean API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dva
digitalocean-v2-api
Node.js Wrapper for the DigitalOcean v2 API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
do
dig-oc
CLI which will interact with the Digital Ocean API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
doa
doapi
DigitalOcean API V2 wrapper for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
