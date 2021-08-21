openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Dictionary API Libraries

ud

urban-dictionary

A small easy-to-use module to obtain or get random definitions from urbandictionary.com.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
urb

urban

Command line tool and API for the Urban Dictionary

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
gda

google-dictionary-api

There was no free Dictionary API on the web when I wanted one for my friend, so I created one.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
69.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ru

relevant-urban

Urban Dictionary API wrapper made for everyone with useful methods using promises and snekfetch

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit

urban.js

📜 Urban Dictionary API wrapper

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
3yrs ago
oj

owlbot-js

A javascript client for the owlbot dictionary API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
od

oxford-dictionary

A nodeJS wrapper for using the oxforddictionary.com V2 REST API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
3mos ago
oda

oxford-dictionaries-api

node module wrapper for Oxford dictionaries api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lex

leximaven

A command line tool for searching word-related APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nd

node-dexicon

A powerful lexicon module. Retrieves word-data to both nodejs and javascript-clients. Learn quickly with a well documented and accessible lexicon module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
udc

urban-dictionary-client

📖 NodeJS Client for Urban Dictionary

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
oda

oxford-dictionary-api

A node module for easy access of oxford-dictionary api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cd

camb-dict

Unofficial cambridge dictionary api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
nu

node-urban

A Node.js Urban Dictionary API wrapper.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
odn

oxford-dictionary-nodejs

A modern tiny nodeJS wrapper for the oxforddictionary.com V2 REST API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
nma

@sl-codeblaster/nodejs-madura-api

Nodejs Api for Madura Online Dictionary.All credits should goes to Madura Kulathunga who create the Madura Online Dictionary.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
wer

werd

Words API for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
wb

wordnik-bb

A node.js interface to the Wordnik API, which lets you get dictionary definitions, random words, pronunciation, and more!

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
la

longdo-api

an unofficial node.js api for Longdo dictionary

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago