10 Best JavaScript Dialog Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-modal
Accessible modal dialog component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@reach/dialog
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
173K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vue-final-modal
🍕Vue Final Modal is a tiny, renderless, mobile-friendly, feature-rich modal component for Vue.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
muc
material-ui-confirm
Simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup
🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mp
magnific-popup
Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ngx-smart-modal
Modal/Dialog component crafted for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
5
Performant
nsm
ngx-simple-modal
A simple unopinionated framework to implement simple modal based behaviour in angular (v2+) projects.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ram
react-aria-modal
A fully accessible React modal built according WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
915
Weekly Downloads
33.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jm
jquery-modal
The simplest possible modal for jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mui
muibox
Promise-based dialog boxes (alert, confirm, prompt) using Material-UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/modal
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/popover
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular2-mdl
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@react-aria/dialog
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rca
react-confirm-alert
react component confirm dialog.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@radix-ui/react-dialog
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-dialogs
React Native wrappers for https://github.com/afollestad/material-dialogs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Poor Documentation
@chakra-ui/alert-dialog
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
542
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
a11y-dialog
A very lightweight and flexible accessible modal dialog script.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-alert-dialog
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/modal
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dia
@smui/dialog
Svelte Material UI Components
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@reach/alert-dialog
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/dialog
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-popups
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dia
@react-md/dialog
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-cool-portal
😎 🍒 React hook for Portals, which renders modals, dropdowns, tooltips etc. to <body> or else.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
teselagen-react-components
React components shared across teselagen's apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rad
react-a11y-dialog
A React component for a11y-dialog
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mic
micromodal
⭕ Tiny javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-dialog
React Dialog
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
674K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uidu/modal-dialog
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@uidu/inline-dialog
Guidu is uidu's design system library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ssm
svelte-simple-modal
A simple, small, and content-agnostic modal for Svelte v3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjm
vue-js-modal
Easy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnd
react-native-dialog
Pure JavaScript React-Native dialog
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootbox
Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
reactjs-popup
React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus — All in one
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue
vuetensils
🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mmp
mui-modal-provider
🌞 Context API and Hooks based Modal Provider for react material-ui framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-easy-permissions
React Native: Native Easy Permissions
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
gvd
gitart-vue-dialog
Dialog/Modal Vue 3 Package. Very customizable! Take a look at the demo
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dialogs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-modal-promise
Ease way to use React modal components as Promise
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jbo
jbox
jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
@vuesimple/vs-modal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-awesome-alerts
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
