openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Dialog Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-modal

Accessible modal dialog component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
2Performant

@reach/dialog

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
173K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

vue-final-modal

🍕Vue Final Modal is a tiny, renderless, mobile-friendly, feature-rich modal component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
muc

material-ui-confirm

Simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
nap

@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup

🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
mp

magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

ngx-smart-modal

Modal/Dialog component crafted for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
nsm

ngx-simple-modal

A simple unopinionated framework to implement simple modal based behaviour in angular (v2+) projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ram

react-aria-modal

A fully accessible React modal built according WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
915
Weekly Downloads
33.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jm

jquery-modal

The simplest possible modal for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
mui

muibox

Promise-based dialog boxes (alert, confirm, prompt) using Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/modal

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/popover

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
am

angular2-mdl

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@react-aria/dialog

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
76.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
rca

react-confirm-alert

react component confirm dialog.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@radix-ui/react-dialog

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
12d ago

react-native-dialogs

React Native wrappers for https://github.com/afollestad/material-dialogs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation

@chakra-ui/alert-dialog

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
542
Last Commit
9d ago
ad

a11y-dialog

A very lightweight and flexible accessible modal dialog script.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
7d ago

@radix-ui/react-alert-dialog

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
12d ago

@clayui/modal

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
3d ago
dia

@smui/dialog

Svelte Material UI Components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

@reach/alert-dialog

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@react-spectrum/dialog

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-popups

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
6d ago
dia

@react-md/dialog

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
rcp

react-cool-portal

😎 🍒 React hook for Portals, which renders modals, dropdowns, tooltips etc. to <body> or else.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
10d ago

teselagen-react-components

React components shared across teselagen's apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
rad

react-a11y-dialog

A React component for a11y-dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
mic

micromodal

⭕ Tiny javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.1K
Last Commit
17d ago

rc-dialog

React Dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
674K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@uidu/modal-dialog

Guidu is uidu's design system library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5d ago

@uidu/inline-dialog

Guidu is uidu's design system library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5d ago
ssm

svelte-simple-modal

A simple, small, and content-agnostic modal for Svelte v3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
8d ago
vjm

vue-js-modal

Easy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rnd

react-native-dialog

Pure JavaScript React-Native dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
boo

bootbox

Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
rp

reactjs-popup

React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus —  All in one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue

vuetensils

🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
mmp

mui-modal-provider

🌞 Context API and Hooks based Modal Provider for react material-ui framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rne

react-native-easy-permissions

React Native: Native Easy Permissions

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
gvd

gitart-vue-dialog

Dialog/Modal Vue 3 Package. Very customizable! Take a look at the demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
1mo ago

@progress/kendo-react-dialogs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rmp

react-modal-promise

Ease way to use React modal components as Promise

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8d ago
jbo

jbox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
vm

@vuesimple/vs-modal

🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
12d ago
rna

react-native-awesome-alerts

Awesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago