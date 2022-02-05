openbase logo
@chakra-ui/react

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge

antd

An enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable

carbon-components-react

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
53.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

theme-ui

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable

@chakra-ui/core

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
35
Top Feedback
11Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable

@blueprintjs/core

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
18
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable

gestalt

A set of React UI components that supports Pinterest’s design language

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@elastic/eui

Elastic UI Framework 🙌

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
46.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Responsive Maintainers

@primer/components

An implementation of GitHub's Primer Design System using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

carbon-components

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

grommet

a react-based framework that provides accessibility, modularity, responsiveness, and theming in a tidy package

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

style-dictionary

A build system for creating cross-platform styles.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
84.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

ng-zorro-antd

Angular UI Component Library based on Ant Design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant
dripsy

🍷 Responsive, unstyled UI primitives for React Native + Web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@nebular/theme

💥 Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

@ui-kitten/components

💥 React Native UI Library based on Eva Design System 🌚✨Dark Mode

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@chakra-ui/vue

⚡️ Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
990
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@material-ui/system

Material-UI System - Design system for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@material-ui/icons

Material Design Svg Icons converted to Material-UI React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
27Easy to Use
23Great Documentation
15Highly Customizable
styled-system

Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
material-ui

React Components that Implement Google's Material Design.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
89.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant

rebass

⚛️ React primitive UI components built with styled-system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
75.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@qvant/qui

A Vue.js design-system for Web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
chakra-ui

⚡️Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
616
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
react-native-design-system

A tiny design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@baloise/design-system-components-vue

The Baloise Design System consists of reusable components and a clearly defined visual style, that can be assembled together to build any number of applications.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
888
Last Commit
2d ago

@trussworks/react-uswds

USWDS 2.0 components built in React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

owncloud-design-system

🎨 A pattern library for ownCloud for Vue.js

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
664
Last Commit
3d ago

@equinor/eds-core-react

The Equinor design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

@artsy/palette

Artsy's design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/design-system

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@lifeomic/chroma-react

Open source design system from LifeOmic, built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6d ago

@salesforce/design-system-react

Salesforce Lightning Design System for React

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
784
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3d ago

@cmsgov/design-system

Open source design and front-end development resources for creating Section 508 compliant, responsive, and consistent websites.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago

@vtmn/vue

Decathlon Design System libraries for web applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
3d ago

@rebass/components

⬢ Style props for rapid UI development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@lumx/react

The official LumApps Design System (LumX) for AngularJS and React applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
6d ago

@sysvale/cuida

A design system built by Sysvale, using storybook and Vue components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
11d ago

@spaceone/design-system

SpaceONE Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3d ago

@carbon/vue

Vue implementation of the Carbon Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
447
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@geoblink/design-system

Collection of Vue components and Design Tokens used across Geoblink

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
1mo ago

@gov.au/core

🛠 Component code and tests for the Australian Government design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
732
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
6mos ago

pcln-design-system

Priceline.com Design System

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
647
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3d ago

numl

Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
Salesforce Lightning Design System framework for Vue.js 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
283
Last Commit
3d ago

componentry

React component library for building custom design systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
12d ago

@welcome-ui/core

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
463
Last Commit
4d ago

@icij/murmur

ICIJ's Design System for Bootstrap 4 and Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
2mos ago

uinix-ui

A minimal framework-agnostic UI system to build UI systems. Your system, your rules 🤘.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
21d ago
@webpixels/css

Utility and component-centric Design System based on Bootstrap 5 for fast, responsive UI development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
13d ago