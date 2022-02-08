openbase logo
9 Best JavaScript Dependency Analyzer Libraries

dependency-cruiser

Validate and visualize dependencies. Your rules. JavaScript, TypeScript, CoffeeScript. ES6, CommonJS, AMD.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
119K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
npm-force-resolutions

Force npm to install a specific transitive dependency version

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
next-circular-dependency

Detect circular dependencies in your Next.js app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
@tmkn/packageanalyzer

A framework to introspect Node.js packages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5d ago
dependencies_analyzer

Analyzing dependences among Node.js modules. Given a Node.js app, the goal of this Analyzer is to automatically detect modules that remain unused or underused.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit

npm-dependency-analyzer

Plugin to analyze dependencies in a npm project

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
node-dependency-analyzer

Analyze and compare what is actually in your node_modules dir

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

node-dep

NodeJS dependency analyzer

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10yrs ago
dependencies-analyzer

A simple but comprehensive way of analysing transitive node dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago