10 Best JavaScript Decorators Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vpd
vue-property-decorator
Vue.js and Property Decorator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-jss
JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vmd
vuex-module-decorators
TypeScript/ES7 Decorators to create Vuex modules declaratively
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
99.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-class-component
ES / TypeScript decorator for class-style Vue components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
523K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
redux-form
A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Slow
5
Hard to Use
3
Great Documentation
ras
react-async-script-loader
A decorator for script lazy loading on react component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ts-express-decorators
📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@storyofams/next-api-decorators
Collection of decorators to create typed Next.js API routes, with easy request validation and transformation.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
nano-css
Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngx-localstorage
An Angular wrapper for localstorage/sessionstorage access.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
nw
ngx-webstorage
Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsc
next-server-context
A Next.js App or page decorator, React context object, and React hook to access Node.js HTTP server context when rendering components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
726
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ip
inversify-props
Wrapper of Inversify to inject your dependencies in the components, made with TypeScript and compatible with Vue, React and other component libraries.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmd
vue-mixin-decorator
Typescript decorator for Vue mixins
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-store
Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@overnightjs/core
TypeScript decorators for the ExpressJS Server.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
803
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
@injex/express-plugin
Simple, Decorated, Pluggable dependency-injection framework for TypeScript applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nau
ngx-auto-unsubscribe
Class decorator that will automatically unsubscribe from observables
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ang
@lithiumjs/angular
A decorator-based library that allows you to fully use RxJS with Angular. Use Observables as first-class citizens in your view templates! Listen to component lifecycle events with Observables! Lithium makes your components highly reactive.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cd
core-decorators
Library of stage-0 JavaScript decorators (aka ES2016/ES7 decorators but not accurate) inspired by languages that come with built-ins like @override, @deprecate, @autobind, @mixin and more. Popular with React/Angular, but is framework agnostic.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
exp
@reflet/express
Well-defined 💍 decorators for Node.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
edr
express-decorator-router
⚡ use decorators in a simple way without transpiling javascript code
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@decorators/express
node-decorators
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
svr
storybook-vue-router
A storybook decorator that allows you to use routing-aware components in your stories
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ud
unsubscribe-decorator
A decorator to unsubscribe from RxJs observables
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncl
ngx-console-life-hooks
minimalistic library which contains a single class decorator that automatically logs in the console a component's lifecycle hooks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ergosign/storybook-addon-pseudo-states-vue
Storybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfm
rx-form-mapper
Proper decorator-based transformation / serialization / deserialization of plain javascript classes to angular reactive forms
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vuex-class-modules
Typescript class decorators for vuex modules
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aws
angular-web-storage
Angular decorator to save and restore of HTML5 Local&Session Storage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
em
@reflet/express-middlewares
Well-defined 💍 decorators for Node.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pwd
property-watch-decorator
A decorator for watching property change
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hrd
http-rest-decorator
This library allows to interact with rest api in angular app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
prd
pure-render-decorator
An ES7 decorator to make React components "pure".
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tad
ts-api-decorators-express
Magic API decorators for Typescript services
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdd
vue-debounce-decorator
Debounce methods in vue class components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpd
vuelidate-property-decorators
A thin wrapper of vuelidate library to simplify its usage with vue-class-component or vue-property-decorator.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-resolver
Async rendering & data-fetching for universal React applications.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-toolkit/cookie
Set of components for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ecp
express-controller-pattern
Decorators that makes it possible to use controller pattern with express js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-decorator
Custom decorators to vue-class-component that fits Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbi
ngx-boolean-input
🏷️ A simple Angular decorator for boolean inputs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ste
simple-ts-express-decorators
Simple typescript decorators for express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asf
angular-schema-form-bootstrap
Bootstrap 3 decorator for Angular Schema Form
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
atd
angular-ts-decorators
A collection of angular decorators for angularjs 1.5.x projects written in typescript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vad
vue-apollo-decorator
Use decorator to create Vue Apollo smart queries.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mp
map-props
A higher order React component and allows mapping prop values passed in to other prop values expected by the wrapped component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vac
vue-async-computed-decorator
A vue-class-component decorator for vue-async-computed
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-toolkit/cache
Set of components for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
ng-lock
Angular decorator for lock a function and user interface while a task running.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
