10 Best JavaScript Decorators Libraries

vpd

vue-property-decorator

Vue.js and Property Decorator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-jss

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vmd

vuex-module-decorators

TypeScript/ES7 Decorators to create Vuex modules declaratively

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
99.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vue-class-component

ES / TypeScript decorator for class-style Vue components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
523K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback

redux-form

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Slow
5Hard to Use
3Great Documentation
ras

react-async-script-loader

A decorator for script lazy loading on react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

ts-express-decorators

📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@storyofams/next-api-decorators

Collection of decorators to create typed Next.js API routes, with easy request validation and transformation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9d ago
nc

nano-css

Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago
nl

ngx-localstorage

An Angular wrapper for localstorage/sessionstorage access.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
nw

ngx-webstorage

Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nsc

next-server-context

A Next.js App or page decorator, React context object, and React hook to access Node.js HTTP server context when rendering components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
726
Last Commit
2mos ago
ip

inversify-props

Wrapper of Inversify to inject your dependencies in the components, made with TypeScript and compatible with Vue, React and other component libraries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vmd

vue-mixin-decorator

Typescript decorator for Vue mixins

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago

ngx-store

Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
cor

@overnightjs/core

TypeScript decorators for the ExpressJS Server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
803
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ep

@injex/express-plugin

Simple, Decorated, Pluggable dependency-injection framework for TypeScript applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1mo ago
nau

ngx-auto-unsubscribe

Class decorator that will automatically unsubscribe from observables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
ang

@lithiumjs/angular

A decorator-based library that allows you to fully use RxJS with Angular. Use Observables as first-class citizens in your view templates! Listen to component lifecycle events with Observables! Lithium makes your components highly reactive.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
16d ago
cd

core-decorators

Library of stage-0 JavaScript decorators (aka ES2016/ES7 decorators but not accurate) inspired by languages that come with built-ins like @​override, @​deprecate, @​autobind, @​mixin and more. Popular with React/Angular, but is framework agnostic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
exp

@reflet/express

Well-defined 💍 decorators for Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
6mos ago
edr

express-decorator-router

⚡ use decorators in a simple way without transpiling javascript code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
11d ago
exp

@decorators/express

node-decorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
25d ago
svr

storybook-vue-router

A storybook decorator that allows you to use routing-aware components in your stories

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ud

unsubscribe-decorator

A decorator to unsubscribe from RxJs observables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
10mos ago
ncl

ngx-console-life-hooks

minimalistic library which contains a single class decorator that automatically logs in the console a component's lifecycle hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago

@ergosign/storybook-addon-pseudo-states-vue

Storybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4mos ago
rfm

rx-form-mapper

Proper decorator-based transformation / serialization / deserialization of plain javascript classes to angular reactive forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
10mos ago
vcm

vuex-class-modules

Typescript class decorators for vuex modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
aws

angular-web-storage

Angular decorator to save and restore of HTML5 Local&Session Storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
em

@reflet/express-middlewares

Well-defined 💍 decorators for Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
pwd

property-watch-decorator

A decorator for watching property change

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hrd

http-rest-decorator

This library allows to interact with rest api in angular app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
10mos ago
prd

pure-render-decorator

An ES7 decorator to make React components "pure".

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
tad

ts-api-decorators-express

Magic API decorators for Typescript services

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1mo ago
vdd

vue-debounce-decorator

Debounce methods in vue class components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vpd

vuelidate-property-decorators

A thin wrapper of vuelidate library to simplify its usage with vue-class-component or vue-property-decorator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rr

react-resolver

Async rendering & data-fetching for universal React applications.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@ngx-toolkit/cookie

Set of components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
12d ago
ecp

express-controller-pattern

Decorators that makes it possible to use controller pattern with express js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4mos ago
vd

vue-decorator

Custom decorators to vue-class-component that fits Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
6mos ago
nbi

ngx-boolean-input

🏷️ A simple Angular decorator for boolean inputs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
ste

simple-ts-express-decorators

Simple typescript decorators for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
asf

angular-schema-form-bootstrap

Bootstrap 3 decorator for Angular Schema Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
atd

angular-ts-decorators

A collection of angular decorators for angularjs 1.5.x projects written in typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vad

vue-apollo-decorator

Use decorator to create Vue Apollo smart queries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mp

map-props

A higher order React component and allows mapping prop values passed in to other prop values expected by the wrapped component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vac

vue-async-computed-decorator

A vue-class-component decorator for vue-async-computed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@ngx-toolkit/cache

Set of components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
12d ago
nl

ng-lock

Angular decorator for lock a function and user interface while a task running.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago