openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Date Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-datepicker

A simple and reusable datepicker component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
rdp

react-day-picker

Date picker component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
511K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc

react-calendar

Ultimate calendar for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable

flatpickr

lightweight, powerful javascript datetimepicker with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
574K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Slow
rmd

react-multi-date-picker

a simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community

@react-native-community/datetimepicker

React Native date & time picker component for iOS, Android and Windows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
rnd

react-native-date-picker

React Native Date Picker is datetime picker for Android and iOS. It includes date, time and datetime picker modes. The datepicker is customizable and is supporting different languages. It's written with native code to achieve the best possible look, feel and performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
49.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
vc

v-calendar

An elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ks

keen-slider

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rdp

react-date-picker

A date picker for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vfc

vue-flatpickr-component

Vue.js component for Flatpickr datetime picker 📆

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdp

react-datetime-picker

A datetime picker for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
ndm

ngx-daterangepicker-material

Pure Angular 2+ date range picker with material design theme, a demo here:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rnm

react-native-modal-datetime-picker

A React-Native datetime-picker for Android and iOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
vd

vanillajs-datepicker

A vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rbd

react-bootstrap-daterangepicker

A date/time picker for react (using bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around the bootstrap-daterangepicker project.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
31.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rd

react-dates

A responsive and accessible date range picker component built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

react-date-range

A React component for choosing dates and date ranges.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
129K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@material-ui/pickers

Date & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
dat

daterangepicker

JavaScript Date Range, Date and Time Picker Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendars

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-datepicker

react native datePicker component for both Android and IOS, useing DatePikcerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

bootstrap-datepicker

A datepicker for twitter bootstrap (@twbs)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
7
Top Feedback
rmc

react-modern-calendar-datepicker

A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
myd

mydatepicker

Angular 2+ date picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dp

@atlaskit/datetime-picker

A date time picker allows the user to select an associated date and time.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
abd

angular-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Native Angular date/time picker component styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
rnd

react-nice-dates

A responsive, touch-friendly, and modular date picker library for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
abd

angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker

ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jd

jquery-datetimepicker

jQuery Plugin Date and Time Picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
36K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
adp

@danielmoncada/angular-datetime-picker

Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dip

date-input-polyfill

Automatically adds datepickers to input[type=date] on IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@fullcalendar/list

Full-sized drag & drop event calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
drp

@uiowa/date-range-picker

Angular components for Date Range Picker and Date Picker using ng-bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@uifabric/date-time

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
901
Last Commit
3d ago
vd

vuejs-datepicker

A simple Vue.js datepicker component. Supports disabling of dates, inline mode, translations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

@blueprintjs/datetime

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
4d ago

rc-picker

📅 All Date Pickers you need.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
535K
Last Commit
7d ago

vue3-date-time-picker

Datepicker component for Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
im

input-moment

React datetime picker powered by momentjs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@clayui/date-picker

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
530
Last Commit
3d ago
rsu

react-semantic-ui-datepickers

Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
13d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-calendars

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
54.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
rw

react-widgets

Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@commercetools-uikit/date-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/date-time-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@commercetools-uikit/date-range-input

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rdp

@wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker

A date range picker for your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
347
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
6d ago

@availity/date

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3d ago
vd

vue2-datepicker

A datepicker / datetimepicker component for Vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation