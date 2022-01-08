Categories
10 Best JavaScript Date Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-datepicker
A simple and reusable datepicker component for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
9
Highly Customizable
rdp
react-day-picker
Date picker component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
511K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendar
Ultimate calendar for your React app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22
Great Documentation
22
Easy to Use
13
Highly Customizable
flatpickr
lightweight, powerful javascript datetimepicker with no dependencies
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
574K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
1
Slow
rmd
react-multi-date-picker
a simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Unwelcoming Community
@react-native-community/datetimepicker
React Native date & time picker component for iOS, Android and Windows
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
rnd
react-native-date-picker
React Native Date Picker is datetime picker for Android and iOS. It includes date, time and datetime picker modes. The datepicker is customizable and is supporting different languages. It's written with native code to achieve the best possible look, feel and performance.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
49.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
2
Performant
vc
v-calendar
An elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
rdp
react-date-picker
A date picker for your React app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vfc
vue-flatpickr-component
Vue.js component for Flatpickr datetime picker 📆
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdp
react-datetime-picker
A datetime picker for your React app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
ndm
ngx-daterangepicker-material
Pure Angular 2+ date range picker with material design theme, a demo here:
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
rnm
react-native-modal-datetime-picker
A React-Native datetime-picker for Android and iOS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
vd
vanillajs-datepicker
A vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rbd
react-bootstrap-daterangepicker
A date/time picker for react (using bootstrap). This is a react wrapper around the bootstrap-daterangepicker project.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
31.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rd
react-dates
A responsive and accessible date range picker component built with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
react-date-range
A React component for choosing dates and date ranges.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
129K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@material-ui/pickers
Date & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
dat
daterangepicker
JavaScript Date Range, Date and Time Picker Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendars
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-datepicker
react native datePicker component for both Android and IOS, useing DatePikcerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
bootstrap-datepicker
A datepicker for twitter bootstrap (@twbs)
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
rmc
react-modern-calendar-datepicker
A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
myd
mydatepicker
Angular 2+ date picker
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
551
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dp
@atlaskit/datetime-picker
A date time picker allows the user to select an associated date and time.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
abd
angular-bootstrap-datetimepicker
Native Angular date/time picker component styled by Twitter Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
rnd
react-nice-dates
A responsive, touch-friendly, and modular date picker library for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepicker
ARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jd
jquery-datetimepicker
jQuery Plugin Date and Time Picker
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
36K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
adp
@danielmoncada/angular-datetime-picker
Angular Date Time Picker (Responsive Design)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dip
date-input-polyfill
Automatically adds datepickers to input[type=date] on IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@fullcalendar/list
Full-sized drag & drop event calendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
drp
@uiowa/date-range-picker
Angular components for Date Range Picker and Date Picker using ng-bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@uifabric/date-time
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
901
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vuejs-datepicker
A simple Vue.js datepicker component. Supports disabling of dates, inline mode, translations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
@blueprintjs/datetime
A React-based UI toolkit for the web
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.5K
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-picker
📅 All Date Pickers you need.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
535K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue3-date-time-picker
Datepicker component for Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
im
input-moment
React datetime picker powered by momentjs
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@clayui/date-picker
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
530
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsu
react-semantic-ui-datepickers
Datepickers built with Semantic UI for React and Dayzed.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-calendars
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
54.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-widgets
Polished, feature rich, accessible form inputs built with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
41.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@commercetools-uikit/date-input
Component library 💅
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/date-time-input
Component library 💅
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/date-range-input
Component library 💅
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdp
@wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker
A date range picker for your React app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
347
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@availity/date
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue2-datepicker
A datepicker / datetimepicker component for Vue2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
79.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
