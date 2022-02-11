openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Data Visualization Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

echarts

Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49.7K
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Performant
9Easy to Use

plotly.js

Open-source JavaScript charting library behind Plotly and Dash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.4K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

mermaid

Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.5K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

d3

Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. 📊📈🎉

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
743
Top Feedback
35Great Documentation
33Highly Customizable
30Performant

vega

A visualization grammar.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
254K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@carbon/charts

📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

victory-native

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Performant

deck.gl

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

victory

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned

billboard.js

📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@projectstorm/react-diagrams

a super simple, no-nonsense diagramming library written in react that just works

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

kepler.gl

Kepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

reaflow

🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

@swimlane/ngx-datatable

✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

react-native-svg

SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Buggy

sprotty

A diagramming framework for the web

(EPL-2.0 OR GPL-2.0 WITH Classpath-exception-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

reaviz

📊 Data visualization library for React

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable

@swimlane/ngx-graph

Graph visualization library for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdt

react-d3-tree

🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

@swimlane/ngx-charts

📊 Declarative Charting Framework for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
vav

vue-audio-visual

VueJS audio visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

react-plotly.js

A plotly.js React component from Plotly 📈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
797
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

dc

Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-vis

Data Visualization Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
79.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
pw

palladio-webcomponents

Web components for rendering visualizations created with the Palladio app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs

react-stockcharts

Highly customizable stock charts with ReactJS and d3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

viser

viser is a toolkit fit for data vis engineer. https://viserjs.gitee.io/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vega-lite

A concise grammar of interactive graphics, built on Vega.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
249K
Last Commit
5d ago

victory-pie

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
199K
Last Commit
17d ago

victory-chart

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
17d ago

victory-histogram

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
17d ago
rdc

react-dynamic-charts

A React library for creating animated charts visualizations based on dynamic data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
rtt

react-tech-tree

React visual tree components. Demo: https://ldd.github.io/react-tech-tree/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@carbon/charts-angular

📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
10d ago

devextreme-angular

Angular UI and data visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
518
Weekly Downloads
132K
Last Commit
7d ago
rsr

react-super-responsive-table

Turn the tables on unresponsive data!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago

bizcharts

Powerful data visualization library based on G2 and React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
rjh

react-jsx-highcharts

Highcharts built with proper React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago

g2

📊 A highly interactive data-driven visualization grammar for statistical charts.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
3d ago

zingchart

A declarative, efficient, and simple JavaScript library for building responsive charts

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rld

react-leaflet-draw

React component for leaflet-draw on top of react-leaflet

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
tex

textures

Textures.js is a JavaScript library for creating SVG patterns

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
21d ago

react-map-interaction

Add map like zooming and dragging to any element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
9d ago

zingchart-angular

Quickly create dynamic JavaScript charts with ZingChart & Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
3mos ago

angular-fusioncharts

Angular Component for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
8mos ago

react-fusioncharts

ReactJS component for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

igniteui-angular2

Ignite UI Angular component extensions by Infragistics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
2mos ago
kac

@progress/kendo-angular-charts

Kendo UI Charts for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
jn

jvectormap-next

jQuery plugin for embedding vector maps with reach API and methods for data visualization to the web-pages.

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago