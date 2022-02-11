Categories
10 Best JavaScript Data Visualization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
echarts
Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49.7K
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
11
Performant
9
Easy to Use
plotly.js
Open-source JavaScript charting library behind Plotly and Dash
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.4K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
mermaid
Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.5K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
d3
Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. 📊📈🎉
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
743
Top Feedback
35
Great Documentation
33
Highly Customizable
30
Performant
vega
A visualization grammar.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
254K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@carbon/charts
📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
victory-native
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
1
Performant
deck.gl
WebGL2 powered visualization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
victory
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
1
Abandoned
billboard.js
📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@projectstorm/react-diagrams
a super simple, no-nonsense diagramming library written in react that just works
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
kepler.gl
Kepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
reaflow
🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
@swimlane/ngx-datatable
✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
react-native-svg
SVG library for React Native, React Native Web, and plain React web projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
5
Buggy
sprotty
A diagramming framework for the web
Save
(EPL-2.0 OR GPL-2.0 WITH Classpath-exception-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
reaviz
📊 Data visualization library for React
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Highly Customizable
@swimlane/ngx-graph
Graph visualization library for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdt
react-d3-tree
🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@swimlane/ngx-charts
📊 Declarative Charting Framework for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
vav
vue-audio-visual
VueJS audio visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
react-plotly.js
A plotly.js React component from Plotly 📈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
797
Weekly Downloads
78.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dc
Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-vis
Data Visualization Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
79.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
pw
palladio-webcomponents
Web components for rendering visualizations created with the Palladio app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
react-stockcharts
Highly customizable stock charts with ReactJS and d3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
viser
viser is a toolkit fit for data vis engineer. https://viserjs.gitee.io/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vega-lite
A concise grammar of interactive graphics, built on Vega.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
249K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
victory-pie
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
199K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
victory-chart
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
victory-histogram
A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.4K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdc
react-dynamic-charts
A React library for creating animated charts visualizations based on dynamic data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
rtt
react-tech-tree
React visual tree components. Demo: https://ldd.github.io/react-tech-tree/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@carbon/charts-angular
📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
devextreme-angular
Angular UI and data visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
518
Weekly Downloads
132K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsr
react-super-responsive-table
Turn the tables on unresponsive data!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bizcharts
Powerful data visualization library based on G2 and React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Poor Documentation
rjh
react-jsx-highcharts
Highcharts built with proper React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
g2
📊 A highly interactive data-driven visualization grammar for statistical charts.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zingchart
A declarative, efficient, and simple JavaScript library for building responsive charts
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rld
react-leaflet-draw
React component for leaflet-draw on top of react-leaflet
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tex
textures
Textures.js is a JavaScript library for creating SVG patterns
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-map-interaction
Add map like zooming and dragging to any element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zingchart-angular
Quickly create dynamic JavaScript charts with ZingChart & Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-fusioncharts
Angular Component for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-fusioncharts
ReactJS component for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
igniteui-angular2
Ignite UI Angular component extensions by Infragistics
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kac
@progress/kendo-angular-charts
Kendo UI Charts for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jn
jvectormap-next
jQuery plugin for embedding vector maps with reach API and methods for data visualization to the web-pages.
Save
AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
