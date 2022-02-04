openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Data Validation Libraries

ajv

The fastest JSON schema Validator. Supports JSON Schema draft-04/06/07/2019-09/2020-12 and JSON Type Definition (RFC8927)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
66.7M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
zod

zod

TypeScript-first schema validation with static type inference

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
499K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

joi

The most powerful data validation library for JS

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.4M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
12Performant

express-validator

An express.js middleware for validator.js.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
429K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
niv

node-input-validator

Validation library for node.js

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Performant
val

validatorjs

A data validation library in JavaScript for the browser and Node.js, inspired by Laravel's Validator.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
52.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
val

valivar

Javascript/Typescript schema-based validation and sanitation

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dec

decoders

Elegant validation library for type-safe input data (for TypeScript and Flow)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
5d ago

swagger-parser

Swagger 2.0 and OpenAPI 3.0 parser/validator

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
828
Weekly Downloads
679K
Last Commit
4mos ago

openapi-validator-middleware

Input validation using Swagger (Open API) and ajv

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
155K
Last Commit
6d ago
jre

json-rules-engine

A rules engine expressed in JSON

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago

schema-typed

Schema for data modeling & validation

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
cel

celebrate

A joi validation middleware for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
58K
Last Commit
15d ago
eov

express-openapi-validate

Express middleware to validate requests based on an OpenAPI 3 document

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ejv

express-json-validator-middleware

Express middleware for validating requests against JSON schema

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
25d ago
ev

express-validation

express-validation is an express middleware that validates a request and returns a response with errors; if any of the configured validation rules fail.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
34K
Last Commit
1yr ago
zem

zod-express-middleware

Express middleware to validate requests using zod schema's.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
414
Last Commit
7mos ago

openapi-enforcer-middleware

An express middleware that makes it easy to write web services that follow an Open API specification.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
24d ago

openapi-data-validator

OpenAPI Request Validation for API for any framework

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
2d ago

express-oas-validator

Express OpenAPI Specification (OAS) middleware validator

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
10d ago
fev

fastest-express-validator

request validation middleware for express based on fastest-validator

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3d ago
ed

express-dry

Express.js Body, Query and Params validator based on https://github.com/uditkarode/drytype

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
isv

isvalid

Asynchronous JavaScript validation library for Node.js and browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
510
Last Commit
2mos ago
efv

expressjs-field-validator

Plugin for validating JSON request, middleware for expressjs

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1mo ago

openapi-model-validator

OpenAPI Request Validation for API for any framework

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2d ago
eva

evalidate

An easy to use Object Schema Validator

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
3mos ago
uv

uv

Ultrafast UTF-8 data validation

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ve

validata-express

Type safe data validation and sanitization for Express

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
23d ago
ske

skema

🛰 Skema provides a handy & composable way to validate / transform / purify the input data.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
con

contracts

Validation library to define and validate JSON Schemas for functions and express handlers. Supports filters.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
duc

ducktype

Flexible data validation using a ducktype interface. For JavaScript and Node.js.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nv

node-validator

A simple, extensible object property validator for node.js. Supports express.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
mv

mevn-validator

simple validator for express js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
9mos ago
bev

bevor

Bevor is payloads / HTTP request validator

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
vj

valid.js

📝 A library for data validation.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
608
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
5mos ago
efv

express-fileupload-validator

Validator for express-fileupload package

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
obe

obey

🔨 Asynchronous JavaScript Data Modelling and Validation

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
esv

express-sns-validator

ExpressJS middleware for verifying Amazon SNS notifications using sns-validator

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
8mos ago
cv

csrf-validator

CSRF Validator for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago

web-validate

Validate API requests and responses

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago

@nanots/guard

Smallest data validation library ever made

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
aev

aev

Another Express Validator

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
evm

express-validator-middleware

form validator middleware for express.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
typ

typology

A data validation library for Node.js and browser

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
2yrs ago
et

express-tguard

Minimalistic schema validation express middleware for TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

@wastimy/joi-middleware

An express middleware function that wraps the joi validation library. This allows you to use this middleware on route to ensure that all received inputs are correct before any handler function

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
7mos ago
ev

@taraj/express-validator

Lightweight & powerful express validator designed for Typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
et

express-transformer

An express transformation, validation library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
acc

accurized

a fluent interface on top of the validator node module

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago

datalize

Parameter, query, form data validation and filtering for NodeJS.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago