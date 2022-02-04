Categories
10 Best JavaScript Currency Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dinero.js
Create, calculate, and format money in JavaScript and TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
95K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
cj
currency.js
A javascript library for handling currencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
143K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
globalize
A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ta
trm-api
Wrapper to simplify GET requests and JSON response parsing from the Tasa Representativa del Mercado API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cas
cashify
💸 Lightweight currency conversion library, successor of money.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
num
numeral
A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
813K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
cc
currency-codes
Node.js module to work with currency codes based on ISO 4217
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
143K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
accounting
A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
money
money.js is a tiny (1kb) javascript currency conversion library, for web & nodeJS
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
autonumeric
autoNumeric is a standalone library that provides live as-you-type formatting for international numbers and currencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
46.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cj
currencyformatter.js
A super simple currency formatting library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-currency-swap
Currency Exchange Rates library for nodejs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
cash-cli
💰💰 Convert currency rates directly from your terminal!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@wyster/node-currency-swap
Currency Exchange Rates library for nodejs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
