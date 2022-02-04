openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Currency Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

dinero.js

Create, calculate, and format money in JavaScript and TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
95K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
currency.js

A javascript library for handling currencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
143K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

globalize

A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
trm-api

Wrapper to simplify GET requests and JSON response parsing from the Tasa Representativa del Mercado API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cashify

💸 Lightweight currency conversion library, successor of money.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
numeral

A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
813K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
currency-codes

Node.js module to work with currency codes based on ISO 4217

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
143K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

accounting

A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

money

money.js is a tiny (1kb) javascript currency conversion library, for web & nodeJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

autonumeric

autoNumeric is a standalone library that provides live as-you-type formatting for international numbers and currencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
46.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
currencyformatter.js

A super simple currency formatting library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

node-currency-swap

Currency Exchange Rates library for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cash-cli

💰💰 Convert currency rates directly from your terminal!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@wyster/node-currency-swap

Currency Exchange Rates library for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago