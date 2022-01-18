Categories
10 Best JavaScript CSV Builder Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
react-csv
React components to build CSV files on the fly basing on Array/literal object of data
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
873
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
json2csv
Convert json to csv with column titles
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
792K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
8
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
6
Highly Customizable
excellentexport
Javascript export to Excel
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
jsonexport
{} → 📄 it's easy to convert JSON to CSV
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
292K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
csv-generator-client
Library to generate downloadable csv files from client side data.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
597
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-papaparse
react-papaparse is the fastest in-browser CSV (or delimited text) parser for React. It is full of useful features such as CSVReader, CSVDownloader, readString, jsonToCSV, readRemoteFile, ... etc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
46.8K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-json-to-csv
A react button component to easily generate csv downloads of your json data. ✨
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular5-csv
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-csv-ext
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-export-as
Angular 2+ / Ionic 2+ HTML/table element to export it as JSON, XML, PNG, CSV, TXT, MS-Word, Ms-Excel, PDF
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
export-to-csv
Export a JS collection to CSV; written in TypeScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
53.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csv-string
CSV Strings & Streams for Javascript since 2012
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
53.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ya-csv
CSV parser/writer for Node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-json-csv
VueJS component to export Json Data into CSV file and download the resulting file.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ctrl/ngx-csv
Angular directive to generate a CSV download in the browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-csv
Simple directive that turns arrays and objects into downloadable CSV files
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-csv
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 7
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular2-csv
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-json-to-csv
A Vue.js 2 component for transform and download a json in csv format
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-json-csv
A React library to render a component that helps in json to csv conversion.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csv-builder
Easily encode complex JSON objects to CSV with CsvBuilder's schema-like API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
660
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@asteasolutions/csv
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-export-csv
React Export CSV component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
use-csv-downloader
Javascript function to convert json to csv and download to client. Can be used like a React hook.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-csv-export
The react component for exporting CSV file
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
export-to-csv-file
Helper library for create CSV file in Angular 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@harvest-profit/doc-flux
Flux/React framework for creating any document, just define a few DOM components to transform into the document.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-csv-creator
React Component to create and download CSVs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-csv-parser
An angularjs service with methods to turn strings representing CSV files into arrays of objects and vice-versa
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
protractor-accessibility-reporter
Run accessibility audit using axe-webdriverjs. Export results in CSV.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
datamaker
Data generator command-line tool and library. Create JSON, CSV, XML data from templates.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-csv-editor
This project was bootstrapped with [Create React App](https://github.com/facebookincubator/create-react-app).
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
file-saver-angular
This library is used to export data to csv/excel
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-gridify
ngGridify is a quick and easy way to show some data on the page, and be able to sort it, configure the columns and bind some sort of javascript function to a button on each line if you want to.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
simple-csv
Simple CSV generator for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sammaye/ng-csv
Angular CSVs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ccgbuilder
CSV Composite Graphic Builder for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
