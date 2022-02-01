Categories
10 Best JavaScript CSS Processor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sass
The reference implementation of Sass, written in Dart.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
25
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
27
Great Documentation
18
Performant
autoprefixer
Parse CSS and add vendor prefixes to rules by Can I Use
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.1K
Weekly Downloads
16.1M
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
86
Top Feedback
23
Easy to Use
21
Great Documentation
18
Performant
sass-loader
Compiles Sass to CSS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
purgecss
Remove unused CSS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Performant
4
Highly Customizable
node-sass
🌈 Node.js bindings to libsass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
less
Less. The dynamic stylesheet language.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.7K
Weekly Downloads
3.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
36
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
2
Performant
gulp-purgecss
Remove unused CSS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gpp
gatsby-plugin-purgecss
Gatsby plugin for purgecss. Removes unused css/sass/less/stylus. Supports tailwind, bootstrap, bulma etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
stylus
Expressive, robust, feature-rich CSS language built for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
gs
gulp-sass
SASS plugin for gulp
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
403K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mini-css-extract-plugin
Lightweight CSS extraction plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.2M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
postcss-nested
PostCSS plugin to unwrap nested rules like how Sass does it.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
927
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oca
optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin
A Webpack plugin to optimize \ minimize CSS assets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
rollup-plugin-sass
Roll .sass files.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rps
rollup-plugin-scss
Rollup and compile multiple .scss, .sass and .css imports
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
47.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rework
Plugin framework for CSS preprocessing in Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
3.4M
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpp
rollup-plugin-postcss
Seamless integration between Rollup and PostCSS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
580
Weekly Downloads
502K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ga
gulp-autoprefixer
Prefix CSS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
686
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css
csscrush
CSS preprocessor. Written in PHP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
next-purgecss
nextjs + purgecss for smaller css bundles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
noc
next-optimized-classnames
Reduce all CSS classes produced by CSS modules to the smallest form possible
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
432
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css-purge
A CSS tool written in Node JS as a command line app or library for the purging, burning, reducing, shortening, compressing, cleaning, trimming and formatting of duplicate, extra, excess or bloated CSS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nac
next-atomic-css
Next.js plugin for optimizing css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
myth
A CSS preprocessor that acts like a polyfill for future versions of the spec.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
165
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
