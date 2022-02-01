openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript CSS Processor Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sass

The reference implementation of Sass, written in Dart.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
7.1M
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
25
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
18Performant

autoprefixer

Parse CSS and add vendor prefixes to rules by Can I Use

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.1K
Weekly Downloads
16.1M
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
86
Top Feedback
23Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
18Performant

sass-loader

Compiles Sass to CSS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use

purgecss

Remove unused CSS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
4Highly Customizable

node-sass

🌈 Node.js bindings to libsass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
13
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

less

Less. The dynamic stylesheet language.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.7K
Weekly Downloads
3.8M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
36
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant

gulp-purgecss

Remove unused CSS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gpp

gatsby-plugin-purgecss

Gatsby plugin for purgecss. Removes unused css/sass/less/stylus. Supports tailwind, bootstrap, bulma etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

stylus

Expressive, robust, feature-rich CSS language built for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
gs

gulp-sass

SASS plugin for gulp

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
403K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

mini-css-extract-plugin

Lightweight CSS extraction plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.2M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

postcss-nested

PostCSS plugin to unwrap nested rules like how Sass does it.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
927
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
oca

optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin

A Webpack plugin to optimize \ minimize CSS assets.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
8mos ago
rps

rollup-plugin-sass

Roll .sass files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rps

rollup-plugin-scss

Rollup and compile multiple .scss, .sass and .css imports

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
47.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago

rework

Plugin framework for CSS preprocessing in Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
3.4M
Last Commit
7yrs ago
rpp

rollup-plugin-postcss

Seamless integration between Rollup and PostCSS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
580
Weekly Downloads
502K
Last Commit
3mos ago
ga

gulp-autoprefixer

Prefix CSS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
686
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
9mos ago
css

csscrush

CSS preprocessor. Written in PHP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
12d ago
np

next-purgecss

nextjs + purgecss for smaller css bundles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
noc

next-optimized-classnames

Reduce all CSS classes produced by CSS modules to the smallest form possible

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
432
Last Commit
3mos ago

css-purge

A CSS tool written in Node JS as a command line app or library for the purging, burning, reducing, shortening, compressing, cleaning, trimming and formatting of duplicate, extra, excess or bloated CSS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nac

next-atomic-css

Next.js plugin for optimizing css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago

myth

A CSS preprocessor that acts like a polyfill for future versions of the spec.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
165
Last Commit
7yrs ago